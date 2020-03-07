Clorox and Lysol disinfecting wipes are not allowed in Stafford County Public Schools, but the division says teachers have been provided with “a safe, non-allergic solution” to spot-clean touchable objects in their classrooms.
Sherrie Johnson, Stafford schools spokesperson, said Clorox and Lysol disinfecting wipes are not permitted in division buildings “due to chemical allergens and lack of Occupational Safety and Health Administration manufactured regulations.” She said the alternative cleaning solution that has been provided to teachers is “earth-friendly” and “will kill all bacteria and germs better than Lysol and Clorox wipes.”
Area school divisions said they have established “preventative disease cleaning” in their buildings in preparation for the threat posed by the new coronavirus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
Stafford is the only county that does not permit Lysol or Clorox wipes.
Johnson said the division’s custodians are performing additional wipe-downs of touchable surfaces, such as doorknobs, desks and computers, with the approved disinfectant products.
She said soap and paper towel dispensers are checked “throughout the day” in school buildings and “electrostatic [misting spray] disinfecting has also been incorporated as an extra measure of sanitizing and disinfecting in our facilities as needed.”
Teachers can keep alcohol-based hand sanitizer in their classrooms and Johnson said the division received a delivery of hand sanitizer dispensers this week.
She said overtime pay has been approved to support the increased focus on preventative cleaning.
The Fredericksburg School Board heard an update on preparations for the COVID-19 virus at its regular meeting March 2. According to Sue Keffer, director of pupil personnel and human resources, the division purchased 100 hand sanitizer dispensers to place throughout division buildings.
“We are focusing on entrances to main offices, library doors, cafeterias and other high-traffic areas determined by building administrators,” Keffer said.
She said the division ordered an additional 150 bottles of hand sanitizer.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is not permitted in Head Start or Virginia Preschool Initiative classrooms, according to John Russ, the city system’s deputy superintendent.
“We do not have a policy in FCPS that prohibits hand sanitizer in our other buildings,” Russ said. “Although we are placing more of it in our buildings, we realize it is not our first line of defense. Proper hand washing is, and we are currently reviewing the practice with our students.”
Keffer said at the School Board meeting that the division is also asking building administrators to put in place some kind of plan for ensuring soap dispensers remain full.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools spokeswoman René Daniels said the division’s custodial staff performed a deep-cleaning of buildings, focusing on frequently-touched objects such as handrails and doorknobs, on Tuesday, when schools were closed for the Virginia Democratic presidential primary.
She said the cleaners used by the school division meet both the Environmental Protection Agency and CDC’s criteria for control of the spread of illness and that there are no restrictions on the use of alcohol-based hand sanitzer or Lysol wipes in the schools.
Spotsylvania sent communication to parents on Feb. 27 about COVID-19 virus preparation.
Caroline County Public Schools spokesperson Debra Holt said the division also permits both alcohol-based hand sanitzer and commercial disinfecting wipes, which it encourages.
“Our maintenance department is following the CDC recommendations,” Holt wrote in an email. “Our students were out on March 3rd and the custodians focused on preventative disease cleaning to include desks, water fountains, door knobs, etc. It is our practice to clean these areas more frequently during the cold and flu season.”
The division sent literature home to parents on Friday with information about the response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
King George County Public Schools’ website does not include specific information about how the division is responding to the COVID-19 threat. It has posted an announcement about the Virginia Department of Health monitoring the outbreak of the new respiratory illness and links to the Rappahannock Area Health Department’s Feb. 27 letter about the outbreak.
The division’s announcement directs those with questions to their family physician or the King George Health Department.
