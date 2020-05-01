Parading through the halls of Lewis and Clark Elementary. The senior class picnic to a nearby lake. Prom.
Those are some of the things Caroline High School senior Kara Rollins was looking forward to as she finished up the last of 12 years in the county school division.
But with Virginia schools closed for the remainder of the academic year in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Rollins won’t get to experience those senior year traditions.
“I was pretty devastated,” she said. “We don’t get to do everything we thought we’d get to do for the last time. That’s all been taken away from us.”
Her classmate Madison Nutter said this was going to be the first year seniors would be able to decorate their caps for graduation. She’ll miss her chance to decorate her cap and wear it while walking through the halls of the elementary school she attended, and where her brother goes now.
Caroline High School’s senior class has about 270 students and most of them have been together since kindergarten, Rollins and Nutter said.
“Our class is super close,” Nutter said. “We’ve grown up with each other. So that’s another thing that’s hard about this.”
Rollins said she’s still hoping for a live, in-person graduation ceremony whenever it can be safely scheduled.
Caroline County hopes to hold a graduation ceremony this summer at Caroline High School, “if allowed,” spokesperson Debra Holt said.
“No date has been set yet,” Holt said. “We will plan a virtual graduation as a very last resort.”
Rollins said it would be hard for her to be happy with a virtual ceremony.
“I’ve waited for so long to have graduation and walk across the stage with everybody in my class,” she said. “It would be disappointing to not have that experience.”
Of area K–12 school divisions, Stafford County is the only one that has rescheduled a live commencement ceremony for graduating seniors. It will be held Aug. 1, but is contingent on orders from Gov. Ralph Northam concerning social gatherings, Superintendent Scott Kizner said in an April 17 letter to the community.
Other divisions are still making decisions about how to celebrate their seniors.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools is still “evaluating its options,” spokesperson Rene Daniels said.
King George High School Principal Jesse Boyd said the school does plan to hold an in-person graduation ceremony “when that becomes a possibility.”
“We just don’t know when at this point,” he wrote in an email.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools formed a committee made up of senior class members and community members to make a decision about graduation.
“James Monroe High School, the City of Fredericksburg’s only public high school, values the opportunity to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of our seniors and takes the decision about a graduation ceremony seriously,” division spokesperson Laura Baxter–Christopher wrote in an email.
Local higher education institutions are also thinking about how to honor graduates.
The University of Mary Washington has rescheduled its traditional outdoor commencement ceremony on Ball Circle for Oct. 24, which is also the university’s homecoming weekend.
UMW also plans to hold a graduation ball that weekend, but both events depend on guidance from medical experts regarding large in-person gatherings, said Lisa Chinn, assistant director of media and public relations.
Ellie Kilmon, a senior biology and environmental science major at UMW, said an October commencement ceremony won’t be the same as one held immediately following the graduates’ final spring semester.
“There’s no way that all of us will be able to come back six months after we were supposed to graduate,” she said.
Kilmon said she’s glad the university has rescheduled a live ceremony because commencement is something UMW seniors look forward to, “more than at other universities.”
“You walk on Campus Walk everyday, but at commencement, you’re walking down with all your peers, so it’s a different feel,” she said. “A lot of us were looking forward to it.”
Germanna Community College will hold two commencement ceremonies in December, spokesperson Mike Zitz said. One will celebrate students who completed their degree programs this spring semester and the other will celebrate those who finish in the fall.
Other Virginia school divisions have already celebrated their graduates in ceremonies adapted for the times.
Last week, Louisa County started holding “social-distancing” graduation ceremonies. Each of Louisa County High School’s 360 graduating seniors was given a time slot in which to arrive at the football stadium in cap and gown.
The senior’s parents were allowed in the stadium and a small group of family and friends could gather next to the stadium to cheer.
The graduate walked across the stage, was congratulated sans handshake by Principal Lee Downey and received a diploma from division staff wearing gloves.
The adapted ceremony was spread out over five days.
“It’s not the traditional graduation, but we wanted to make sure they get honored,” Louisa schools Superintendent Doug Straley told the Daily Progress in Charlottesville.
“We felt like we needed to do something special,” he said. “Graduation is the culmination of 13 years of hard work. If we wait, we might not be able to do anything.”
