After two of her six children were impacted by others who overdosed, including one fatally, the mother decided her family needed to be prepared to deal with the fallout of opioids in the Fredericksburg community.
That’s why Tiina Rodrigue (whose name is spelled correctly) asked for REVIVE! training at the Beth Sholom Temple in Stafford County, where she’s president of the board. On a Thursday night earlier this month, 22 people attended the free session, offered by the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
The synagogue members are among more than 900 local residents who have been trained to administer the antidote naloxone, known by its brand name, Narcan, after a person has overdosed. RACSB has offered the training since spring 2017 throughout the area, including at Germanna Community College, where about 200 students and faculty members have participated.
The numbers don’t include police officers and first responders who routinely carry the drug—given as a nasal spray—to revive people whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, because of drugs in their system. Last year alone, officers in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties administered Narcan to 130 drug users who overdosed.
“It’s definitely a great asset and resource to our officers, just by the lives we save,” said Capt. Roger Harris II of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. “If we can save their lives, at least we’re going in the right direction.”
Rodrigue thought the same, and was surprised by the negative reactions on Facebook after she posted information about the training. People suggested, just as they’ve done with Harris, that the antidote is a waste of time and taxpayer money.
“They said that people should just be left to die, that they’ve made their bed and they should lie in it,” said Rodrigue, who said she views the drug epidemic in another light. “If anybody thinks they’re insulated from this issue, they may not be paying attention. It’s going on in our schools, in our gas stations, in our neighbors’ houses, it’s everywhere. It doesn’t care how wealthy you are, what religion you are or who your friends are.”
NOT ‘A MAGIC WAND’
More than 702,000 people died from drug overdoses between 1999 and 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In Virginia, drugs have taken more lives than vehicle accidents or guns since 2013, and the Virginia Department of Health recorded 1,547 drug deaths in the first half of 2019.
In the midst of the carnage, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cites the distribution of naloxone as one of the top strategies to combat the epidemic. The Surgeon General has urged more people to carry it, including family, friends, community members and those who are personally at risk.
This year, RACSB is offering the free public training once a month and is scheduling private sessions for businesses or church groups as requested. During the 90-minute program, participants learn what happens when a person uses an opioid—and how the antidote comes into play.
Opioids flood receptors in the brain, including the part that regulates breathing. When there’s a toxic amount in the person’s system—often when heroin is laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl—the central nervous and respiratory systems shut down, and the person becomes unconscious.
Naloxone goes to the same receptors and reverses the effects of the opioid, said 1st Sgt. Rob Grella with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. It’s not “a magic wand” that brings back everyone who’s overdosed, Harris said, and it’s not effective if the person has been unconscious for too long.
Those who wake up from the near-death experience sometimes can be combative or have nausea and vomiting.
“It’s important that lay responders know these things so they can take appropriate precautions,” said Dr. Brooke Rossheim, director of the Rappahannock Health District, which works with RACSB on the training classes.
‘TO BE PREPARED’
Rossheim believes the Narcan training has made a difference in the region, and so do police officers.
Stafford overdoses dropped from 111 in 2017 to 73 in 2019, and Grella believes the antidote, along with education about the epidemic and police efforts to take drug dealers off the street, have brought about the decline.
Spotsylvania saw a similar drop, from 145 overdoses in 2017 to 121 in 2019.
Yet, fatal overdoses still climbed. Stafford had 16 in 2017 and 19 in 2019. In Spotsylvania, there were 17 drug-related deaths in 2017 and 28 in 2019.
Many of those who have taken the REVIVE! training are family members, friends or fellow employees of drug users.
“Most are just concerned community members who maybe have been touched personally or know about the epidemic and want to be prepared,” said Sherry Norton–Williams, a prevention specialist with RACSB. “The goal really is to train as many people as possible so they feel prepared to recognize when someone may be in an opioid overdose and how to administer the antidote safely.”
Craig Branch, chief of police at Germanna Community College, saw such an epidemic of overdoses that he was motivated to train others on the use of Narcan. In 2017, he became a “master state trainer,” someone authorized to teach the lifesaving program to patrol officers in communities and on college campuses, as well as to law enforcement officials interested in training their departments.
He stressed that Narcan alone won’t erase the epidemic, but it will give people using drugs a second, third or even fourth chance to seek help.
“Our goal is to preserve that life in the hope that that light bulb comes on and they’re gonna seek treatment and recovery,” Branch said.
