Drivers should expect lane closures and delays on Interstate 95 this week around numerous southbound and northbound exits, from Spotsylvania County to Quantico.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said crews will be busy in work zones and doing maintenance work.
“Daytime and overnight lane closures have been scheduled for paving, installation of pavement markers, bridge repairs, and activities in connection with several I-95 improvement projects,” VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a release.
Part of the work involves the express lanes extension and the northbound Rappahannock River crossing project.
Areas around and between the following southbound exits will be impacted by the work:
- Between the Quantico Marine Corps base and State Route 610, overnight through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
- Courthouse Road, overnight through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
- Centreport Parkway, overnight through Thursday.
- Centreport to U.S. 17, overnight through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
- State Route 3 to Thornburg, overnight through Wednesday.
- Spotsylvania exit ramp to U.S. 1, overnight Wednesday through Friday.
- Thornburg to Carmel Church in Caroline County, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday.
Areas around and between the following northbound exits will be impacted by the work:
- Route 3 to U.S. 17, overnight through Friday.
- U.S. 17 to Centreport Parkway, overnight through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
- Centreport Parkway to Courthouse Road, overnight through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
- Route 610 to Quantico Marine Corps base, overnight through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
