The Virginia Department of Transportation will host another public meeting to update details and get feedback on an Interstate 95 corridor study.
The meeting will be held from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg. Displays and plans for the project will be on display, and VDOT staff will be available to answer questions. The Fredericksburg meeting is the first of three being held, with the other two in Richmond and Woodbridge next week.
State and local transportation officials released the first details of the study at meetings in July.
The study is tackling problems on a 179-mile I–95 corridor in Virginia, primarily congestion and crashes, from the southern end at the North Carolina border to the northern tip in Alexandria.
The first phase pinpointed problem areas, most of which are in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area.
The second round of meetings focus on safety and congestion solutions, according to VDOT. The meetings will start with a presentation, followed by an open house period during which attendees can ask questions and give comments.
Comments will be used as officials draft a plan, to be released in the fall to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which will present the findings to the General Assembly in January.
