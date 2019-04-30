If families are looking for a unique outdoor experience Sunday, they might consider the Go Wild event at the Hutchinson Tract just outside of Tappahannock in Essex County.
It’s a specially designed celebration of the outdoors, nature and its preservation at the 727-acre restored grassland and mixed hardwood forest along Mount Landing Creek. It’s part of the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
While celebrations at parks and other open lands are not unique, Go Wild is different in the way it gets those who attend out on tram and pontoon boat tours led by experts on nature and wildlife.
At the event that runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and where everything is free, the tours that use trams include:
A wildlife habitat tour on which refuge biologist Lauren Cruz will explain how controlled burns on the property help support wildlife management, as well as an overview of what birds and animals live on the refuge
A native plant tour led by a retired botanist Marie Minor, who will talk about the plants and other flora to be found on the property, with a special focus on native plants
An art and photography tour led by a local photographer, Kathryn Murray, who will talk about how to photograph nature using techniques to get that great picture
A history tour led by historian Gail Wertz, who will talk about the rich history of the Hutchinson Tract
And pontoon boat tours on adjoining Mount Landing Creek, led by retired refuge manager Joe McCauley and Friends of Rappahannock river steward Richard Moncure. They are 75-minute rides up the creek where people will learn about the birds, fish and plants inhabiting this beautiful area.
Ann Graziano, president of the Rappahannock Wildlife Refuge Friends Group, said that some 40 of their volunteers—as well as refuge employees and exhibitors—work for months each year to prepare a special day to celebrate the Hutchinson Tract.
“When we started, the exhibitors who set up booths were more focused on handing out brochures and things, but recently we’ve encouraged them to be very interactive with the crowd of 400 or so folks we typically get for this Go Wild event,” she said.
“Some will have planting seeds to take home, or explain how to build pollinator gardens,” she said of exhibitors that will range from the Northern Neck Master Gardeners to the Tidewater Oyster Gardener’s Association.
“The Delta Waterfowl Association will help kids build wood duck houses,” she said, noting that youngsters can also leave with bluebird houses they can put up at home.
And refuge staffers will help with another sort of tour that’s becoming a favorite of visitors: an activity called Birds and Binoculars, where youngsters will be taught how to use binoculars and then sent out to identify birds on the property.
Bill Crouch, deputy refuge manager, said it’s a “fun opportunity to introduce young people to bird-watching. We teach the kids to use the binoculars, and then take them on a sort of scavenger hunt where they’ll try to find birds we show them on cutouts before setting out.”
Cruz, who will lead the wildlife habitat tour, is the person who helped coordinate a recent prescribed burn on the property, though the green that’s sprouted since has replaced signs of the fire. The Refuge biologist will explain how the burn helps provide the sort of grassland that grasshopper sparrows and bobolinks need to thrive.
“They’re disappearing because the grasslands they need to survive are disappearing, and we’ll talk about that on the tour,” she said, noting that she’ll also talk about the battle the Refuge constantly wages against invasive species like kudzu, Bradford pears and hydrilla.
And there are other stations and events at Go Wild that are just for fun, like archery, target shooting, face-painting and getting photos taken next to a life-sized eagles nest. Hot dogs, cake, cookies and lemonade are also provided.
There will also be a silent auction of everything from oyster floats to rain barrels, and a native plant sale.
The one thing the Refuge Friends group is hoping to avoid this year: a return of the rain that forced them to cancel last year’s event.
“We’ve only had to cancel once in 11 years for the rain,” said Graziano, who pointed out that a government shutdown caused them to miss another year early on. “But we moved the event to May to keep that from happening again.”
