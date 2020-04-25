One day in mid-March, Tom Weaver left his Orange County farm with 900 pounds of pork to deliver to restaurants from Washington to Wintergreen.
At the end of the day, he was back home with all 900 pounds.
“I met locked doors,” he said. “I thought, OK, I’m broke. I’m done.”
Weaver owns Papa Weaver’s Pork and is a seventh-generation farmer on land his great-grandfather bought from James Madison. He sells his products at farmers markets and farm stores, but—before the coronavirus outbreak—80 percent of his income came from selling to restaurants.
“We had 34 restaurants we sold to,” Weaver said. “Now, there’s just one left.”
Weaver said his restaurant orders were down slightly the week before Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all restaurants to close except for take-out and curbside delivery.
He said he heard “some muttering” from restaurant kitchen employees about possible statewide closures, but coming home with 900 pounds of unsold pork was “a real wake-up call.”
All the meat is still in his freezer. He’s not sure if he will be able to sell it, since it’s not in retail packaging.
The coronavirus outbreak is presenting challenges for area farmers and farmers market vendors, who are having to adapt how they do business in order to survive.
A ban on gatherings of more than 10 people means that farmers markets, normally opening for business at this time of year, are either delaying their openings or drastically changing how they operate.
Locally, the downtown Fredericksburg farmers market is postponing the opening of its 2020 season until at least May 9.
“While we have no doubt that you, as vendors, would adhere to whatever guidance the [Virginia Department of Health], [Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Science] and the [Center for Disease Control] recommend, we cannot risk the social gathering that is, simply put, a favorite part of our market,” Wendy Stone, assistant director of administration and leisure services for Fredericksburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, wrote in an April 17 letter to vendors informing them of the postponement.
The Sunday farmer’s market held at Staffordboro commuter lot in Stafford County has switched to a drive-thru model. Visitors are asked to stay in their cars and to preorder and prepay for items as much as possible.
The Spotsylvania Farmers Market opened a “reduced market” on April 18 with a number of safety measures imposed, market manager Beth Austin said.
Vendor booths are spaced farther apart and vendors are required to wear masks and gloves. They are also requested to pre-bag and pre-package items for sale as much as possible and to reduce or eliminate open displays of products.
Customers are asked to wear face masks and to send only one family member to the market. Visitors are funneled in through one main entrance so the number of people gathered at any one time can be controlled, and customers are not allowed to shop inside vendor booths or touch any of the products.
“We’re also going to be enforcing social distancing,” Austin said. “We’ll have staff walking through the market and gently reminding customers to observe social distancing because that’s very important right now. We are doing everything that we can do to keep this market safe.”
Austin said this year, the market can’t serve as a community gathering place, as it usually does.
“The market cannot be a place that is a beautiful Saturday morning outing,” she said. “It can’t be that kind of market. It has to be a ‘come and get your products and go home’ kind of market.
“That’s not something, as a market manager, I ever thought I’d say,” she added.
Austin said she worries about the market’s vendors being able to stay in business given the altered landscape.
“That’s a reason we’re doing everything we can to keep the market open,” she said. “With a produce vendor, those plants are growing regardless of what’s going on in the community. The same with meat vendors. If people aren’t buying it, it’s going to waste. And you’ve got a community that is hurting for fresh and healthy food.”
With unemployment and furloughs on the rise, Austin said more and more people are applying for benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
Customers can use SNAP benefits at farmers markets—and whatever benefits up to $30 that they spend at the market can matched in fruits, vegetables and plants that grow food.
Austin said that’s another reason she hopes the farmers market can stay open.
VENDORS STRUGGLING
Local vendors are trying to adapt to the situation but they’re also worried.
Jeanette Scott Moler, who owns Great Harvest Bakery, has three brick-and-mortar locations in Lorton and Burke and is also a vendor at several Fredericksburg-area farmers markets.
She said her physical locations are closed now except for take-out, and business is “drastically slower” because commuters aren’t stopping in on their way to work anymore.
Moler worries that she won’t be able to make up that lost business at farmers markets.
“Several of my markets have been indefinitely delayed,” she said. “These are some of my biggest markets, so that’s a huge chunk.”
Moler is also concerned that sales will be down at the markets that have shifted to prepay or drive-thru models, such as the Stafford one.
“People cannot get out and browse,” Moler said. “They don’t get a chance to look and see what I have.”
Since the virus outbreak began, Moler said she’s made about 75 percent less at the markets than she normally would.
Still, she said she’s determined to stay in business.
“I’m going to make it work,” she said. “We’re gonna ride it out and survive.”
For Roberto Medina, of Roberto’s Produce—a 15 acre fruit and vegetable farm in Westmoreland County—business was good “until corona.”
He usually sells his produce at farmers markets locally and up to Dale City and Manassas, and would make $1,000 on a good day at the market.
But Medina said sales are down at markets since the outbreak and he started making home deliveries of plants—peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, cantaloupe, kale, chard, spinach, strawberry, garlic, lettuce, herbs and more—several days a week in an attempt to make up the difference.
“People would come to us and buy, and now we have to go to them,” he said. “It’s better than nothing, but more complicated.”
It also makes him less money. On his best day of home deliveries, he made only $400.
“Everything is just crazy right now,” he said. “I don’t know. We’re doing what we can, but there are no good options.”
After Weaver returned home with 900 pounds of unsold pork, he set up an online store for his products.
He said the online market has been successful, making $3,000 in two days.
“I think we can survive through online sales and the markets,” Weaver said.
A DEMAND FOR MEAT
For livestock farmers, a concern is whether meat processing plants can survive the pandemic.
Several large meat-processing plants around the country have suspended operations after employees became ill with COVID-19. There was already a shortage of workers in the industry because it is so labor-intensive, Bloomberg reported in March.
While no processing plants in Virginia have closed yet, they are seeing unprecedented demand.
Joe Cloud, who owns T&E Meats in Harrisonburg, the processing plant Weaver uses, said he is booking new animals for slaughter at the end of July—a much longer wait than usual.
“This is just extraordinary for the middle of April,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
T&E Meats slaughters and processes livestock for local farmers. Cloud said his customers are telling him they have made a years’ worth of sales in three weeks.
“There’s some panic buying going on, for sure,” Cloud said.
In an effort to streamline and speed up its process, T&E Meats simplified the cuts it offers to clients. But that means there are more animal carcasses awaiting processing.
“I’m at greater risk if people do fall sick and we have to shut down and limit our operations,” Cloud said. “I have to be able to get all that meat cut. It’s a risky situation.”
Of his 22 employees, three are in self-quarantine now because they have underlying conditions or were possibly exposed to the virus, he said.
Even if they are able to stay in business, Cloud said his plant would “never be able to make up the shortfall” should more of the larger national plants suspend operations.
“It just goes to show how risky this pattern of consolidation has become for America,” he said.
