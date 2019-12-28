On the heels of the state’s agreement to add a third train track between Richmond and Washington, Fredericksburg officials got some good news on the downtown station.
The city, CSX and Virginia Railway Express have agreed to a master plan for upgrades and repairs to the station, through which trains have been running for more than a century.
The work will address many problems at the Lafayette Boulevard station, from crumbling concrete and inadequate stairways to a communication system long derided by passengers.
“In one week, everything changed,” said Councilman Matt Kelly, a longtime proponent of fixing the station. “The station improvements, it’s nice to see that finally get done.”
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw also praised the “long-awaited” agreement.
“It has been a long time and we are so excited,” she said.
Kelly said the improvements will be done over the next two or three years and the cost will run about $5 million, which will come from state and federal coffers.
The list of improvements planned will address numerous issues.
The crumbling façades of the bridges spanning Charles and Sophia streets will get a makeover similar to work done on bridges over Caroline and Princess Anne streets in 2011.
The platforms will be extended to accommodate VRE’s longer trains.
A stairway will be built to allow passengers access to and from the George Washington Regional Commission parking lot, which Kelly said will address the “herding” issue with VRE commuters.
The work also will include upgraded lighting and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to allow better access to elevators.
The audio and video communications system also will get an upgrade. Kelly said the station will be first in line for new system-wide improvements that will cover CSX, Amtrak and VRE trains.
Kelly said the communications system upgrade will happen “in the near future.”
Signs indicating the bridge heights also will be added in an effort to curtail trucks from ramming into the bridges. Kelly and Greenlaw both noted trucks hitting the spans have caused many of the concrete problems.
Work on the drainage issues that plague the station will have to wait until a third track is added. Kelly believes it will take eight to 15 years before the third track is completed and in operation.
That work will require track closures, something CSX declined to do in the past because it would prove so disruptive to train traffic. The additional track will allow that work to go forward.
Although that major work will be delayed, Kelly said the other repairs will “stabilize” the concrete.
There are long-term plans to create a high-speed rail system that would run on the third track through downtown, and could result in a new train station a block closer to the Rappahannock River.
Kelly said that project is far off in the future and will have no impact on the existing plans.
The Federal Railroad Administration will have the final say on high-speed rail, which is part of the larger Southeast High Speed Rail line network that would run from Florida to D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.