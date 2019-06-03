In his first bid for re-election after an upset win in 2011, 17th District Republican Sen. Bryce Reeves faced little challenge.
Reeves had no opponent in the 2015 GOP primary and rolled to an easy win over his Democratic challenger that year.
This year is different, as Reeves faces a Republican primary challenger in Rich Breeden. And there are two candidates running in the Democratic primary.
The June 11 primaries will determine which of the four candidates will run for the Senate seat representing the district, which includes Fredericksburg and parts of Spotsylvania, Orange, Louisa and Albemarle counties.
While both Reeves and Breeden are military veterans and staunch conservatives touting pro-gun and anti-abortion platforms, there appears to be no love lost between them.
Early in the campaign, Reeves threatened to sue Breeden for defamation if he did not stop attacking him in the campaign. That threat seems to have abated, as Breeden said things have been “more civil” as the primary approaches.
Reeves, however, didn’t pull any punches in going after Breeden in an interview this week, saying his challenger has no agenda or experience.
“He doesn’t know why he’s running,” Reeves said. “He just wants to be a senator.”
Breeden criticized Reeves as a “career politician” who ignores his constituents and has avoided six debate requests. He said the senator is overlooking him.
“He’s really tried to avoid us … and a lot of people aren’t happy with that,” Breeden said.
Reeves denied that he is overlooking his opponent.
“We’re kicking his ass,” Reeves said in a Monday interview, citing polling data.
Reeves is a Spotsylvania County resident who owns an insurance company and served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. He also is a former police detective who promotes gun rights, low taxes and small government while opposing Medicaid expansion.
Reeves, 51, upset Democratic Sen. Edd Houck eight years ago. In 2017, he ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.
The 50-year-old Breeden also lives in Spotsylvania and is a U.S. Air Force veteran with military investigative experience in cybersecurity and terrorism. He runs a business-to-business consulting firm and a defense contracting company.
Breeden, who is running an anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment campaign, also supports term limits, campaign finance reform and ending the gerrymandering of districts.
He said he intends to “bring a different governing philosophy” to the Senate, one in which he would focus on constituents and be a “consensus builder.” Breeden said Reeves is “a disingenuous career politician” more interested in special interests than constituents.
“A lot of people want change,” Breeden said in an interview Monday.
He said his campaign is gaining momentum and that it is “closer than people give us credit for.”
Reeves said he has accomplished plenty in his two terms.
“We’ll stand on our record any day of the week,” he said.
Many of his bills focus on supporting the military and police, including one this year aimed at helping veterans find a smoother path to commercial truck driving jobs. He also has voted against bills aimed at prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation, Equal Rights Amendment ratification and a minimum wage increase.
Reeves touted other successful bills he has sponsored, ranging from foster care to transportation.
His foster care bill, which was passed, aims at repairing what he calls a “completely broken system.” Among other things, the bill requires improvements to case reviews, lowers caseloads and gives the state commissioner of social services more oversight of local offices if they are deemed to be failing in their duties.
A transportation bill Reeves sponsored this year resulted in a study that will scrutinize the congested Interstate 95 corridor running through the Fredericksburg region.
The senator, who opposes Medicaid expansion, also sponsored a bill promoting short-term insurance. But Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed it, saying it “undermines an individual’s right to quality, affordable, and comprehensive health care coverage” and that it would “result in many Virginians being underinsured.”
Breeden touts his background in emerging technology and cybersecurity, saying his expertise would allow him to address issues the General Assembly is not addressing, but should be before it’s too late.
One key issue with technology is the security of private data, which he said “needs to be protected.”
“I see what’s coming and it’s scary,” he said.
He added that automation also is coming, in various forms, including vehicles. That technology will have impacts, he said, such as costing truck drivers their jobs.
He wants to prepare the infrastructure for that technology, but also to focus on how to find those drivers new jobs.
Breeden also noted that technology could bring positive impacts to the area by allowing employees to work from home instead of commuting north. He added that he would work with local leaders to bring high-tech firms to the area, which could make “the region a powerhouse.”
While each candidate says he has momentum as the primary nears, Reeves boasts a marked advantage in fundraising. So far, he has raised more than $885,000 while Breeden has notched just more than $54,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
“When people invest money that means they believe in you,” Reeves said.
The senator has been endorsed by the GOP chairmen in Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Orange and the chairwoman of the Fredericksburg GOP, as well as numerous business groups, including the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce.
Breeden said he is “breaking away from the status quo” and has more support from the middle and others who are others quietly backing him.