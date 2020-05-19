Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw has won her bid for a third term Tuesday, beating challenger Anne Little.
Greenlaw collected 1,650 votes to Little's 1,190 in an election in which concerns over COVID-19 led many voters to cast absentee ballots.
"I want to congratulate Mary Katherine on her campaign, and I wish her well over the next four years," Little said. "I also want to applaud the city of Fredericksburg for a tremendous election turnout during a very difficult election campaign year. We are all stronger when we all vote and pay attention to the issues in our city."
The two other incumbents on City Council held on to their at-large seats. Councilwoman Kerry Devine received 1,759 votes, and Councilman Matt Kelly received 1,575. Jon Gerlach, a former Fredericksburg Architectural Review chairman, garnered 1,503 votes in his first run for Council Council.
"I do want to congratulate Kerry for her win and Jon Gerlach for running a good campaign and frankly making it a tight race," Kelly said. "Obviously what he said in his campaign resonated and it’s something we need to consider as we move forward."
Jarvis Bailey and Jannan Holmes also won re-election to their at-large seats on the city's School Board. They were unopposed.
