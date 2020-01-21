Like many people, Patricia Baldwin, Sandy Scheibe and Elaine Morgan were moved by images of Australian wildlife injured by the bushfires raging across the country.
“It breaks my heart,” said Scheibe, who lives in Stafford County. “I’m an animal lover.”
Looking for ways to help, the women, all lifelong sewers and crafters, individually found their way to a Facebook group that was answering a call from Australian wildlife rescue organizations for handcrafted pouches, nests, wraps and mittens for injured, displaced or orphaned animals.
But organizers of that effort quickly became overwhelmed by the global response to their call and asked people to hold off on sending more items.
“They don’t have enough volunteers to process everything,” said Baldwin, a Spotsylvania County resident.
Baldwin, Scheibe and Morgan still felt energized by the idea that their personal hobby could help creatures in need. So they decided to turn their attention to local wildlife in crisis.
“I got very inspired by the call-out from Australia,” said Morgan, of Fredericksburg. “And then it just imploded. We got geared up and we just want to redirect, for the benefit of all animals.”
The ladies have formed a sub-hub of Relief Crafters of America, a larger group of 54,000 members that formed out of the Australia crisis. They have been reaching out to Fredericksburg-area wildlife rescue organizations and animal shelters to see what the local need is and have planned several community crafting events in upcoming weeks.
Among the items local rescue organizations have asked for are pouches for orphaned possum babies, wraps for injured bats, and blankets and quilted mats to line cages. Animal shelters have asked for T-shirt or fleece toys for dogs and embroidered collars and coats that say “adopt me.”
Morgan said the patterns are simple enough for beginning crafters.
“If you can sew a quarter-inch seam, you can do this,” she said.
The crafters see this as an ongoing effort and want to involve other groups, such as 4-H clubs, Girl Scout troops, stay-at-home moms or anyone else who wants to help animals.
Morgan said some of the wildlife centers have requested bird or possum boxes made out of wood.
“Surely that’s something some old gentleman could do,” she said.
Those who aren’t crafty are welcome to donate clean fabric, yarn or other supplies, Morgan said.
The women, who are all retired, said they will happily pick up finished crafts for delivery from people who can’t travel or are homebound.
“Patty and I love a road trip,” Morgan said.
They’re asking any group that works with animals and has a need to let them know.
“Bird sanctuaries, veterinarians, any animal in crisis—if they need things, reach out to us!” Morgan said.
Crafting events for the effort will be held Jan. 29 at Riverside First Church of God in Fredericksburg and Feb. 1 at Joann Fabrics in Cosner’s Corner. To donate supplies or get more information, email esmorgan13@gmail.com.
