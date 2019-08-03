Interstate 95 got its start in Virginia as a toll-supported roadway.
Those original tolls, and the coin-collecting booths in the Richmond–Petersburg area, were removed in the early 1990s.
But now, more than half a century after the interstate opened in Virginia, tolls are back, in electronic form. And, with work on the second extension of the I–95 express lanes underway in Stafford County in conjunction with expansion up north, the toll system is growing.
The same can be said of Transurban, the Australian-based company that manages the I–95 express lanes, as well as other toll lanes in Virginia and globally.
Transurban operates 17 toll roads in Australia, the U.S. and Canada that the company says average about 1.5 million trips a day total. It boasts a total of 8.5 million customers.
According to a February report on the first half of fiscal 2019, Transurban’s toll revenue increased in all of its markets. Revenues jumped 12.6 percent in the Greater Washington market, which includes the I–95 and Interstate 495 toll lanes. The I–95 express lanes toll revenue increased from $47 million in the first half of fiscal 2018 to $51 million the first half of fiscal 2019, which saw an average of 50,000 vehicles on the toll lanes daily.
On I–495, the first half of fiscal 2019 toll revenue remained equal to the first half of fiscal 2018 at $40 million. Daily traffic on those toll lanes fell by 1,000 vehicles.
The company is extending the northern end of the I–495 express lanes and building toll lanes on Interstate 395.
While Transurban is making a lot of money, it also has spent massively on infrastructure— $2.9 billion in the D.C. area over the past five years, according to the February report. It also paid for most of the nearly $1 billion I–95 express lanes construction.
The extension of the express lanes in Stafford County comes with a $500 million price tag. The first extension cost $50 million, with Transurban and the state splitting the cost.
Transurban also is paying $45 million toward the $232 million northbound Rappahannock River crossing, which will add three lanes from U.S. 17 in Stafford to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg. A companion southbound crossing project will also add three lanes in that direction.
According to its figures, the toll company has spent another $2.9 billion in Canada and much more in its Australian markets in the past five years: $6.9 billion in Sydney, $5.8 billion in Brisbane; $5.1 billion in Melbourne.
Transurban has nine projects it expects to complete in the next five years. The express lanes extension is one of those projects, with its completion expected in 2022.
TOLLS, THEN AND NOW
The company started in Virginia by building and operating the I–495 express lanes, which opened in 2012, followed by the I–95 express lanes in 2014.
Those first new toll lanes appeared 20 years after the original Richmond tolls were removed, in 1992. The original tolls had been in place since 1958, when the Richmond–Petersburg Parkway, which began as a state-financed project, opened as the first section of I–95 in Virginia.
I–95 is part of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s national Interstate and Defense Highway Act of 1956. The federal government made funds available to state highway agencies, which built the interstates and own and operate them.
Interstate 95 now runs more than 1,900 miles from Florida and Maine. It traverses 17 states along the East Coast, seven of which use tolls. All of the states with tolls on I–95 use the same E-Zpass system the local express lanes use.
Generally, tolls are allowed only to pay for specific projects, such as tunnels or bridges, or additional lanes. But the high cost of maintaining and expanding interstate systems across the nation has led states such as California, Florida and Minnesota to join Virginia in using electronic tolling systems that base their prices on the amount of traffic.
The I–95 express lanes were built mostly with private money because the state couldn’t afford the up-front cost.
In 2010, then-Gov. Bob McDonnell’s administration proposed adding a toll of $2 to $4 per car on I–95 between Fredericksburg and the North Carolina line to generate money to pay for improvements to the corridor. But he dropped that idea in 2015, when the General Assembly passed a broad transportation funding measure that increased gas and sales taxes to fund transportation.
The federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon has remained the same since 1993, King W. Gee, director of engineering with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, pointed out in an interview. And more federal transportation funding is needed.
“Revenues from the gas tax don’t come close to paying for America’s federal highway and transit programs,” Gee said. “In fact, since 2008, Congress has had to transfer $140 billion of general revenues into the Highway Trust Fund to keep it solvent. And unless Congress passes a new transportation bill, this cash flow crisis will cause the Highway Trust Fund to run dry between 2021 and 2022.”
Gee said AASHTO has provided Congress with a list of about 40 options to help refill the trust fund’s coffers, including various other taxes. AASHTO is still waiting for Congress to act.
In the meantime, toll systems that use congestion pricing, such as the express lanes, are seen as an alternative financing option for states.
While the toll lanes don’t work everywhere, Gee said they do help in various ways, and he believes such systems like the express lanes are a trend that seems to be on the rise.
What are now Virginia’s express lanes started out as 11 miles of special lanes for mass transit, but in 1973, as more workers started commuting, they were expanded into High Occupancy Vehicle lanes for carpools and vanpools.
The express lanes work as a combination of the old HOV system and a toll road—charging fees for vehicles with fewer than three passengers, while those with at least three people use the lanes for free, along with buses and motorcycles.
“While the interstate system is, in principle, toll free, these express toll lanes are separate from the primary lanes and should be an option that states have the flexibility to use,” Gee said.
OTHER IDEAS
Other states are looking at different approaches for funding transportation. In 2013, Oregon lawmakers agreed to try a volunteer program in which volunteers can pay taxes on how many miles they drive instead of how much gas they purchase. Several other states, including California and Pennsylvania, are considering similar pilot programs.
The idea drew praise from President Barrack Obama’s transportation secretary and Trump administration officials last year mentioned it as a federal possibility for funding much-needed improvements in the nation’s infrastructure.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st, mentioned it at a Chamber of Commerce forum session on transportation last week, but noted that questions remained about how best to apply the tax, and its effectiveness.
Fredericksburg City Councilman Matt Kelly, who has experience dealing with transportation from his service on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, has long been saying big changes are needed for the transportation system.
Without significant changes, he said public–private projects and toll lanes are just about the only way major interstate projects will get done. He also pointed out that the big I–95 projects, such as the Rappahannock River crossings and adding additional lanes, scored poorly in the state’s Smart Scale program, which scores and ranks projects for funding.
A lot of people talk about the interstates as a priority, Kelly said, but according to the state’s allocation system, “they’re not a priority.”
Kelly and other local transportation officials say the state and federal governments should be responsible for I–95.
“Spending our money on it doesn’t make sense,” he said.
That change, and the creation of a regional tax authority to raise transportation funds, are two “fundamental” ways to address the money problem, Kelly said.
He said there has been some growing interest in both of tactics, but if the past is any indication, Kelly isn’t hopeful.
“We talk a real good game,” he said, “but actions are lacking.”