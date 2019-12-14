Here is my annual Christmas present to the community: 2019’s list of Grand Holiday Displays, the most eye-popping, pretty and impressively decorated yards and houses in the area.
For the 29th year, I’ve scoured our growing region to check out all the houses readers nominated as the best and brightest must-see tributes to Christmas spirit.
Readers who enjoy driving around to look at Christmas lights during the holidays say this list is a great starting point. Be aware you’ll see other impressive houses in your travels, as nominations for the list don’t catch every display.
So now you know the drill: Grab Aunt Edna, throw some ice-cold Yoo–hoos in the cooler and pile into the family truckster, because you’re about to find out what holiday spirit looks like around here.
STAFFORD COUNTY
- 116 Washington St. (In Falmouth Bottom, below Belmont.) This annual delight includes Santas, blow-mold figures and other special sights on the porch and roof.
- 153 Brickert St. (Follow Butler Road until it turns to White Oak Road. Just past Pro Trucks store, turn left onto Potomac, left onto Brickert.) Beautiful spiral light trees in all Christmas colors stand out in this display that decorates the yard, house and even a garage.
- 14 Briarwood Drive (Take Ferry Road to Colebrook, a right on Briarwood.) One of the best around has a new elf, a four-piece train with toys, Olaf from “Frozen,” handmade cartoon characters, Nativity figures, angels and more. Use blinkers when stopping.
- 205 Lakeshore Drive (From Ferry Road, follow Hillcrest Terrace to Lakeshore.) Santa dangles from the gutter, with cheery snowmen, Christmas trees, stars, reindeer, Christmas dogs and more.
- 86 Ferry Road (From White Oak, take Ferry. On the right.) A sleigh, Santa on a tractor and beautiful blow-ups join a mix of bright items in the yard.
- 32 Brown Circle (From Ferry Road, take Clarion Drive to a right onto Brown Circle) Lights fill three sides of the house, driveway and walkway, with more than 70 blow-mold figures and other decorations in the yard.
- 437 White Oak Road (From Ferry, it’s a left onto White Oak) A regular big-lights guy has moved from Aquia Harbour and brought his amazing lights, animated figures and more to fill a bigger yard. It’s always one of the best displays around.
- 619 White Oak Road. New this year at this fun and pet-centered display is a cat, four dogs holding a candy cane, a dog riding in a sleigh and a tall Santa walking a dog.
- 17 Belle Plains Road (Just off White Oak Road.) A 25-foot lighted tree is circled by lighted candy canes, a star, dancing arches and blow-ups, all synced to music. Owner recommends pulling into the driveway.
- 508 Deacon Road (Across from Grafton Village Elementary.) Wow, this lights up the night with reindeer on the roof, angels, toy soldiers, a Nativity and more.
- 1937 Brooke Road (From Deacon, take left on Brooke, bearing right at Andrew Chapel church.) Trees, reindeer, a train, a Nativity, snowmen and more light up this yard.
- 10 Mintwood Drive (Off Deacon, on the left) More than 10,000 lights set the yard ablaze, with a light show and sound system.
- 8 Garnet Way (From U.S. 1 take Manning Drive to rights on Forbes, Sapphire and Garnet Way.) A “Unicorn-y Christmas” shines with color, homemade decorations, a lighted tree and giant multi-colored snowflakes.
- 806 Spring Valley Drive (From U.S. 1, take Spring Valley. House on left.) Christmas lights cruisers will recognize many items here from an earlier incarnation at the home of Rochelle Gardner. Her daughter now sets up an army of Santas, a reindeer stable, North Pole sign and more.
- 162 Enon Road (From U.S. 1, take Enon Road to display, on right.) A 30-foot tree of lights overlooks deer, penguins, a bear and more in this beautiful display.
- 96 Carriage Hill Drive (From U.S. 1, take Truslow Road to a left on Carriage Hill.) A Virginia-style “LOVE” sign and state-themed decorations join inflatables in the yard and on the roof, with a dazzling array of lights.
- 130 Kelley Road (Continue on Truslow to a left on Kelley) Lights on the house and yard, a big Christmas moose, stars, penguins, the North Pole police and much more.
- 37 Hulls Chapel Road (From Enon Road, just before Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, take a right on Hulls Chapel.) A handmade, life-size Nativity scene joins other homemade figures in this nicely illuminated yearly favorite.
- 612, 650, 658, 668 and 682 Ramoth Church Road (From U.S. 1 north, take left onto State Route 628, which soon becomes Ramoth Church Road.) A “Whoville” joins a sea of decorations and displays in these Cooper family yards that must make Santa smile.
- 20 Parkwood Court (From Eustace Road and Northampton Boulevard, go north on Eustace to a right on Parkwood.) New penguin blow-molds join the Grinch, countless decorations and a “Merry Christmas” sign.
- 18 Wells Road (Head northeast on Choptank toward Alf Lane, turn left onto Wells.) There are abundant lights, a manger, snowmen and more fun figures here.
- 36 Riverton Drive (From Garrisonville Road, take Barrett Heights (next to post office) to a left onto Whitestone, left on Riverton, a court there.) There’s an arch over the driveway and music synched with lights, yards full of figures and trees in last year’s winning display.
- 16 Watermill Court (From Garrisonville Road, take Parkway Boulevard to lefts on Heatherbrook and Watermill.) Lights on the house, yard and bushes make the blow-ups seem bright in this holiday display.
- 5 Ella Court (From State Route 610, take Parkway Boulevard to lefts on Water’s Landing and Ella.) It’s Charlie Brown and Rudolph here, with a Nativity scene, a rooftop sleigh and Santa with a garage workshop open to children and parents Dec. 13, 14, 15 and 22.
- 68 Van Horn Lane (Continue from last house to Van Horn at Rock Hill Baptist Church.) A bright display with more than 200 cutouts and figures, a Nativity, a pond with skaters, Santa’s workshop and more. New: three moving animal wood cutouts and a cousin Eddie display.
- 3 Franklin St. (From Rock Hill Church Road, take Rosedale to lefts on Bryant and Franklin.) A 16-foot toy soldier guards a display filled with Santas, Snoopy and all sorts of blow-mold figures.
- 13 Turner Drive. (Off of Rock Hill Church Road) A big display with snowmen, Santa in a van, a big tree and a sign out front wishing visitors a “Merry Christmas.”
- 5 Morningmist Drive (From U.S. 17 to Village Parkway, then take a right on Morningmist.) A new Santa’s mailbox and a light arch joins an amazing array of lights, and more, set to music.
- 20 Rocky Run Road (From U.S. 17, take Banks Ford Parkway to a right onto Greenbank to slight right onto Rocky Run.) A line of blowups in the front of the yard join Santa on a bike and in a plane, with house, yard and trees ablaze with a countdown clock to Christmas.
- 36 Jacobs Lane (From U.S. 17, near Burton’s Automotive, take Jacobs Lane.) A bit of everything: a penguin pond, “JOY” on the roof, reindeer, a Nativity, Santa and sleigh.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY
- 6 Edison Court (From Bragg Road, take a right onto Waverly to a left on Edison.) Santa fishes and camps here, with a Nativity and St. Nick’s sleigh and a reindeer barn as well.
- 720 Barkley Drive (From Bragg Road, take Waverly Drive to a left on Somerset to right on Barkley.) A toy soldier, a bike-riding Santa, Santa’s toy shop and a jillion lights!
- 5710 Heritage Hills Circle (Off Bragg Road heading toward Central Park, take a left into subdivision, house on right.) A real dazzler, where a real shed becomes Santa’s Toy Shop, reindeer fill a forest, a train runs and the yard is filled with a large Nativity and pieces of Scripture.
- 12534 Chewning Lane (From State Route 3, take Chewning, just past Wawa; the house is about a mile on the right.) This spread-out display has light trees, Santas, figures, a big arch, and a “Ho Ho Ho!”
- 7101 Crown Jewels Court (From Route 3, take Harrison Road to rights on Old Plank and Big Ben, left onto Crown Jewels) Lots of lights in a yard filled with reindeer, candy canes, toy soldiers, a sleigh and much more.
- 12309 McClain St. (From Route 3, take Corter by Chancellor Elementary to a right on McClain.) A canine choir delivers a “Happy Howlidays” greeting, while an angel looks down from on high, with Snoopy, Scooby Doo, Olaf and T-Rexes sharing in the fun.
- 7307, 7309, 7310 and 7312 Middleton Drive (From last house, head back to a right on Corter to Middleton.) There’s a little bit of everything on this street where neighbors make the night glow with lights, figures and true neighborly Christmas fun.
- 8211 Old Plank Road (On Old Plank Road, just west of Catharpin.) The creator of this unique display of tractors, Billy Mars, passed away this past year. But his family has put out the vintage tractors with Santa standing out front one more time in his honor. They recommend turning in the drive to be safe.
- 122 Winewood Drive (Take State Route 3 to Orange Plank Road to a left on Winewood.) Lighted figures in the yard with trains, a wreath, an igloo and much more.
- 11515 Wilderness Park Drive (From Plank Road, take Orange Plank Road to a right on Wilderness Park.) This display has cutouts galore: Santa in a wagon, lighted trees, other figures and a “Moo-ry Christmas” sign.
- 11717 Wilderness Park Drive (Continue past last house.) New this year in this brightly lit display is Santa in a fishing boat and St. Nick in a helicopter pulling a Merry Christmas blow-up, joining a train, snow globe and more.
- 10327 Elys Ford Road (From State Route 3, take Elys Ford about 4 miles to house, on right.) A festive yard to visit, with Santas, snowmen, Mickey and Minnie, a pig family and more. New: a Santa tracking dish, 500 mini-strobes.
- 905 Stonewall Lane (From Plank Road, take Old Plank Road to a left on Stonewall.) A sleigh and cat that light up join toy soldiers, candy canes and more.
- 7524 Sterling Drive (From Old Plank Road, take Ashleigh Park Boulevard to a left on Sterling.) Blow-ups, lights on the house, Santa, a teddy bear, wreaths and a light tree give this a sweet holiday feel.
- 5060 Macnamara Drive (From Plank Road, take Kilarney and then a left on Macnamara.) A brilliant synced light show, with snowflakes on the roof and a large tree.
- 11316 Enchanted Woods Way (Back out to lefts on Chancellor, Meadow Wood Avenue, Enchanted Woods.) There are new songs in the music that’s synched to lights here, with St. Nick on the porch and other delights.
- 11222 Piedmont Landing Drive (From Harrison Road, take Piedmont to a left on Piedmont Landing.) Fun blow-ups join red and white lights, a gingerbread house, Santa on the porch and “Happy Holidays” in the yard.
- 6713 Plantation Forest Drive (From Courthouse Road, take Plantation Forest Drive, about a mile.) A 12-foot Santa, an inflatable race car, a Ferris wheel and other jolly sights make this holiday display special.
- 12018 Kingswood Boulevard. (From Harrison Road, turn into Kingswood.) A rooftop Santa joins lights and blow-ups in an array that’s bright at night.
- 4809 Harvest Glen Court (From last house, on to Harvest Glen Court.) Wow! Lollipops, a big Snoopy, wise men, deer, snowmen and more combine with lights on the house, windows and trees, “Merry Christmas” on the roof.
- 11116 Huntington Meadows Lane (From Leavells Road, take Loriella Park Drive to a right on Ascot Circle to a right on Huntington Meadows.) Every surface of the house and yard has lights and lighted figures.
- 304 Gallimore Drive (From Leavells Road, take Galaxie and a left on Gallimore.) A big light tree, soldiers in the yard, “For Our Troops” and more shine here.
- 8002 Sourwood Court (From State Route 208, take Cloverhill Road to a right on Sourwood.) This extensive display has synched music, lights and decorations in the yard, with candy canes, Santa’s workshop and more.
- 303 Patterson Ave. (From Leavells, take Pleasants Drive to a left on Patterson.) Colored lights on the house, with Santa, Darth Vader and other “Star Wars” figures.
- 5221 Windbreak Drive (From Spotsylvania Parkway, take Whiteheart Drive to a right on Windbreak.) Decorations include a 20-foot Christmas tree of rope lights, a snowman globe with videos and countless Christmas characters in front and back yards.
- 6513 Hams Ford Road (From Morris Road west of Thornburg, take left onto Hams Ford.) A big Christmas tree of lights joins candy canes, blow-molds and more.
- 3913 N. Andover Lane (From Mills Drive, take Massaponax Church Road to right on Hickory Hill, left on North Andover.) New blow-ups and a Manger join handmade decorations, candy canes, gingerbread kids and more, brightly lit.
- 4519 Rebecca Road (From State Route 2, take Gerber Drive to Rebecca Road.) A new camper and a gingerbread man join Santa trains, reindeer, penguins, snowmen and so much more in this cheery yard.
FREDERICKSBURG
- 108 Springwood Drive (Off Lafayette Boulevard, near Twin Lakes Drive in Alum Springs Estates.) Charlie Brown and his pals gather in front of this festive yard.
- 113 Springwood Drive (Just past other house, on right.) Giant reindeer, camels, Santa in his sleigh and a life-sized Nativity highlight this elegant display that shines bright.
- 197 Stonewall Drive (From U.S. 1, take Confederate, right on Stonewall.) What a display! Homemade light figures range from young singing angels to a Santa choo-choo train to the Nativity, and all in between. Light displays include an SUV, a fire truck, a moving reindeer, cookie boy, gingerbread men, with music playing on your radio.
- 112 Hillcrest Drive (Go past Paul’s Bakery to left on Hillcrest) Lights dance to music here where baby Jesus follows the North Star, soldiers guard a candy cane arch and Santa waves from the North Pole.
- 3710 Lafayette Blvd. (Past Paul’s.) Lights in trees, Homer Simpson, blow-ups and more make this fun.
- 209 Laurel Ave. (Near Spotswood Baptist Church on Lafayette Boulevard, take Laurel to house on left.) An inflatable firetruck joins a yard full of bright and joyous figures and light sculptures that fill the yard.
- 313 Butternut Drive (Across the street from previous house) Lights all over highlight deer, candy canes, a snowman, a tall toy soldier, Santa and more.
- 1400 Brigadier Drive (From U.S. 1, take Idlewild Boulevard to a left on Farrish Drive, which runs into Brigadier.) Lights have doubled from last year in display that covers the house, creates a river and an ice pond. There’s also a Christmas tree farm, reindeer, inflatables, an igloo, polar bears and icicle trees. Santa and friends will be out Christmas Eve from 8-9 p.m.
- 1104 Wright Court (Take Idlewild Boulevard past previous house to a left on Saunders Drive, and a right on Wright.) This cheery display that has lights synched to music has new songs, a house covered with lights, two light trees, jumping arcs, snowmen, elves and more.
- 1208, 1209, 2010 Century Oak Drive (From Plank Road just before Gateway Village shopping center, take a right onto Mahone to a right on Hays.) Coursing lighted arches now link three yards that are filled with a Christmas squadron of planes, helicopters, toy soldiers, Snoopy, trees and the most populated display around.
- 1010 Cadmus Drive (From Cowan Boulevard, take Snowden Hills Boulevard to a right on Cadmus.) Lighted deer, snow globes and trees shine in this bright and festive display.
KING GEORGE COUNTY
- 1026 French Court (From State Route 3, take Fletcher’s Chapel Road 2 miles to a left on Oakland, then left on French Court.) A “Merry Christmas” arch sets off a display that runs down a hillside with Santa, a Nativity, lights and an abundance of small figures.
- 6286 Dawes Drive (Past earlier house on Igo to a right on Wheeler Drive and a left on Dawes.) Lights on the house and trees are cheery with a snowman and lollipops providing more.
- 9322 Hickory Lane (From Route 3, take a left on Indiantown Road, a right onto Hickory.) One of the most beautifully lighted natural trees around, with lights on the house as well.
- 12462 Ascot Close Drive (From Route 3 on Westmoreland side of U.S. 301, take Canterbury Loop to rights on Kent, Ascot.) Big blow-ups, a Deercraft Carrier with Santa, a candy castle and so much more.
- 5136 Spinnaker Lane (From Port Conway Road near Route 3, take Hopyard to right on Weems and left on Spinnaker.) A synchronized festival of music and lights turns snow bears, a 25-foot tree and strings of lights and more into a feast for the eyes.
- 5423 Potomac Drive (From U.S. 301, take Dahlgren Road into Dahlgren and a right onto Potomac.) A 13-foot Christmas tree and a Nutcracker join Santa and Mrs. Claus, Santa’s workshop, a Nativity and more than 115 figures in this much-loved display.
- 4385 Navigator Lane (From U.S. 301, take Route 614 past Sheetz, a left onto Village, a right onto Navigator.) Front and side yards have all manner of blow-ups and light figures, with a sleigh on the roof and Santa in a balloon, spaceship and more.
- 9547 Caledon Road (Just west of Caledon State Park on Caledon Road, Route 218) “Joy” signs glow in yard with a manger scene, lights on trees, rope trees and more.
