The Rev. Marvin Fields’ preached about unity and peace to the congregation at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dawn. His morning sermon, “All For One and One For All,” circulated into the afternoon to another crowd standing on the courthouse lawn in Bowling Green.
Fields was one of several local pastors who organized a prayer gathering in Caroline County on Sunday. “Today is about unity and coming together as a people,” he said. “It’s time that we stop talking about it and just do it and come together in unity and love.”
Many members of the crowd of about 100 people said they came to support and pray with the pastors for a closer community among blacks and whites.
“We need to come together for the injustice and inequality that blacks have been experiencing for years,” said the Rev. Ernest Woodson III of Spotsylvania County.
Woodson, who remembers being one of the first black students during the integration of local public schools, added, “This march has created a new generation’s interest in black history.”
After finding about the prayer gathering through colleagues and online, the Rev. Joseph Moore of Fredericksburg decided to attend and volunteer. “It’s important to come together in these times and realize more changes that are needed,” he said.
Linda Thomas, a former Virginia NAACP president who is married to county Supervisor Floyd Thomas, spoke to Sunday’s crowd of about 100.
“We are not each other’s enemies, we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper and we will make this a better place than what we found,” she said during her speech.
She added, “It has been my commitment for the last 30 years and I ain’t letting up, giving up, easing up. I’m just getting warmed up.”
The crowd applauded when asked for a commitment to move forward to a better place together, and chanted “We are Caroline Strong!”
