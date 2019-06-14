It’s that time again—time to peel your eyes and get out your walking shoes. And maybe consider a birthday cake, as Itty Bitty City returns on Sunday for its 15th year.
You'll find all the photos and information in a special pull-out wrapped around Sunday's A section. Sieht, A Falkenberg Eye & Laser Center, is the primary sponsor of this year’s scavenger hunt.
This year there are 39 clues—up-close photos of items or architectural details in the downtown area. And while the number of clues has grown, the hunt boundaries are a bit smaller this time around: Liberty Street to William Street, and William Street down to its intersection with Sophia Street. Princess Anne Street from William Street to Lafayette Boulevard (including cross streets), and Caroline Street from Lewis Street to Lafayette Boulevard (including cross streets). Sophia Street clues can be found from Lafayette Boulevard to Lewis Street, with the exception of the 600-800 and 1100 blocks.
Look up and down, at doorways and rooflines. The clues may be at your feet or far above, but all clues are visible from the public right-of-way, so be careful not to trespass.
As you find each item, write what it is and its location on the entry form in Sunday’s paper or online at fredericksburg.com/ittybittycity. Ten hunters will win gift cards to downtown stores and restaurants, provided by the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism. First place gets a $400 card, second place wins $250 and seven third-place winners will receive $50 gift cards. Another $1,000 in prizes, provided by local businesses, also will be awarded. Only one entry per person, please.
Hunters may find that fellow searchers are super helpful and willing to offer suggestions; others keep their findings secret. But we’ll help. We’ve prepared a clue for each item, which will be posted daily in the paper, as well as in store windows.
Hunters can also sign up for the daily newsletter, which will supply the day’s hint, as well as previous hints, so you can be sure not to miss any. Sign up at fredericksburg.com/newsletters.
Completed entry forms are due by midnight Aug. 3 online or by 5 p.m. at The Free Lance–Star offices, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100.
Grab the kids, invite your friends and take a walk. Grab a bite, a drink and visit some shops (they’re air conditioned!). Happy hunting.
