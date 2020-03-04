Jazmin Hernandez took her 3-year-old daughter Keira Hitt, who was listless and severely dehydrated from her second bout of the flu this winter, to an urgent care clinic.
Doctors there sent them straight to the emergency department at Mary Washington Hospital. Keira was admitted to the hospital later that evening.
“We literally had nothing with us except for a phone,” said Hernandez, of Stafford County. “Keira was very scared. Every time someone would come in the room, she asked, ‘Are you going to hurt me?’ ”
So when Cherri Mills, who oversees the Jared Box project at MWH, brought Keira a box filled with bubbles, toys and stickers the next day, both mom and daughter were happy.
“It’s definitely good to see her smile,” said Hernandez, applying a temporary tattoo from the box to her daughter’s foot. Together, they counted to 20 to let the tattoo set and Keira examined the result with a smile.
She already had tattoos covering her arm, beneath where an IV line replenishing her fluids had been inserted.
“The tattoos are her favorite,” Hernandez said. “Just like her daddy.”
Jared Boxes are filled with small, age-appropriate gifts, toys and activities that are given to children in the hospital to provide a fun diversion from being poked and prodded.
Mary Washington Hospital has been a partner in the Jared Box project since October 2018, when Mills moved to the area from State College, Pa., where the project was started. The project is named for a Pennsylvania boy who battled cancer.
“[Jared] always had a backpack full of toys with him when he was in the hospital and he didn’t understand why other kids didn’t,” Mills said. “So he’d share with them.”
When Jared died in 2000 at age 5, his family and friends wanted to carry on his sense of generosity and joy in play. The nonprofit Jared Box Project was established in 2001 with a mission of lifting the spirits of children in the hospital.
“It’s my passion,” said Mills, who works in the hospital system’s billing department. “I want everybody to know what a Jared Box is.
“When I first got here, no one knew what they were,” she added.
Jared Boxes are in hospitals in every state, but only 14 hospitals in Virginia have the program. The closest hospital to Mary Washington that gives them out is St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.
Mills had help from the Jared Box Foundation when she started the program at MWH. They provided her with 40 empty boxes to fill.
Since then, the hospital has given away 600 boxes—about 40 per month—to pediatric patients in the hospital. Emergency rooms within the MWH system also keep a supply of the boxes on hand.
Mills said MWH employees have been responsible for “about 50 percent” of donations for the Jared Boxes and assembling completed boxes. Other groups, such as Girl Scout troops, baseball teams and schools—as well as individuals—have filled boxes as community service projects.
Boxes are prepared with age-appropriate toys for patients of different ages—infant (up to 12 months), toddler (1–3), preschool (3–5), elementary (5–8) and “tweens and teens” ages 8 and up.
No used toys, objects that may pose choking hazards, food items or solicitations are permitted in the boxes.
“The patient usually takes the whole box home,” Mills said. “It ends up being like their little security blanket.”
Patients who get Jared Boxes are often inspired to “pay it forward.”
“We had a little girl taken in the ambulance to the hospital, so she had no time to pick up toys,” Mills said. “We gave her a box. Later, her play group came back and donated 16 boxes. They got to tour the hospital and visit with a doctor. The mom said it really eased the little girl’s fear and drastically improved her experience in a scary situation.”
In her hospital room on a recent Wednesday, Keira blew bubbles—one of the gifts that came in her Jared Box—and giggled as hospital staff popped each one. She tried on a pair of leopard print sunglasses, which coincidentally matched her jungle-themed hospital gown.
Her Jared box also included a reusable sticker book, some small Frozen board books, tissue packets and other trinkets, along with a note telling Jared’s story and wishing her a speedy recovery.
“I’m a school teacher, so I love anything that will keep her off that tablet,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said Keira’s older brother is in his middle school’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society. She plans to suggest that the chapter make Jared Boxes as a community service project.
“I had never heard of them before,” she said. “It’s such a heart-warming story about [Jared]. I’d really like to pay it forward.”
Find out more about the Jared Box Project at thejaredbox.com. To coordinate a donation of Jared Boxes to MWH, contact Cherri Mills at cherri.mills@mwhc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.