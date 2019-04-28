Sitting by her husband of 47 years, who’s decked out in a tux and snappy blue bow tie, Sue Jarman is tapping her foot to every note being played by the North Stafford Jazz Ensemble.
She explains that in addition to being a bundle of fun and a chance to interact with a great bunch of kids, there’s a special reason she and her husband, Keith, are enjoying the Senior Citizen Student Prom at North Stafford High School.
“It’s because we didn’t get to attend our own high school prom all those years ago,” said the Stafford resident, wearing her own festive outfit and a corsage. “Several other guys asked me to go, but I turned them down, waiting for him to ask me. And he never did!”
The Jarmans were joined by 100 or so other seniors, students, organizers and supporters at the high school in Garrisonville on Saturday afternoon.
And though this is an annual event, there was something special about this year’s dance and dinner designed to have senior citizens mix at decorated tables and out on the dance floor.
It’s the fact that the prom—which draws senior citizens from Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, the city of Fredericksburg and beyond—was hitting its 20th anniversary this year.
“It’s a great time, an opportunity for young people and senior citizens to spend time together,” said Karen Richardson, a sociology and history teacher at North Stafford who has been involved since the beginning.
The emcee for the day added, “Both groups are oftentimes isolated and misunderstood. But on this day, the kids end up being surprised that seniors love dancing, and seniors love hanging out with the kids.”
Richardson noted that the prom got started in 1999 when members of the school staff saw an article in the Washington Post about a school to the north that had a similar event each year, and realized they could do it too.
Every year since then the whole school comes together to put on the prom. Students in horticulture classes do the flowers, leadership students help engage the seniors, the jazz ensemble provides three hours of live music, and a host of teachers, staffers and even former students get involved.
Charlotte Shackleford of Fredericksburg, dressed to the nines in a sparkly blouse and long skirt, said she loves coming to the prom.
“You’re supposed to get dressed up for the prom, right?” she quipped, noting that she enjoys the music, watching the youngsters and getting to see friends who turn out to dance and simply enjoy the camaraderie.
Joe Trigg, who attended with his wife, Maureen, said it was a sort of homecoming for them, as the couple used to live right across the street from North Stafford High. They now live in Spotsylvania County.
“It’s our first time to this, but it seems really great,” he said, noting that many people come in a group, something that makes it all more fun.
One new group of attendees this year was from Sunrise Senior Living near Fort Belvoir.
Joe DeCola, executive director of the retirement community made up exclusively of retired military officers, said his son goes to North Stafford High School.
“I learned through him about this event and was glad to bring a group down to take part in it,” said DeCola, noting that his wife, Deb, is one of the event volunteers.
Grace Machi, a junior at North Stafford High School, said she was looking forward to the event, and thinks it’s an interesting way to create a unique sort of community.
Kevin Odlum, who teaches leadership at the high school, said that he sees it as a way for the young people to interact with residents who are older and have a range of experiences to share.
“I also warn them that they’ll be the ones who’ll learn something when it comes to dancing,” he said.
Though things started out slowly, before long the seniors and high schoolers were getting out onto the dance floor, mixing in line dances and more traditional ones as the jazz band played songs from this era and earlier ones.
Hope Gingras, a flutist in the 17-piece ensemble, said it was her first year performing at the Senior Citizen Student Prom, and she was looking forward to getting to play in front of the assembled crowd.
“We’ve got a mix of songs, some recent, some from the old days, you know, tunes like ‘Twist and Shout.’ ”
Karen Murtha, the school’s office manager and one of the many staffers who work hard to make the event happen, said she had one at a school where she worked previously in South Carolina and is thrilled to have it here as well.
“It’s my favorite day of the year,” she said.