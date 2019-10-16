Jill Vogel
Name: Jill Holtzman Vogel
Birthplace: Roanoke
Age: 49
Family: Spouse, Alex Vogel. Children, Alex Vogel Jr., Peyton Vogel, Will Vogel, Jack Vogel, Tas Vogel and Olivia Vogel.
Background: Vogel is seeking her fourth term as state senator. She earned a bachelor’s degree in government and religion from the College of William & Mary and a law degree from DePaul University. She has served as deputy general counsel for the Department of Energy and is an ethics attorney with her own law practice in Warrenton.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top three campaign issues:
Cutting Taxes & Growing the Economy: Delivered the second-largest tax cut in Virginia history while still balancing the budget. Has been a leader in fighting for a rural economy, which is crucial for Virginia’s 27th District.
Making health care affordable for all Virginians: Introduced legislation to make health care cost more affordable for small businesses and their employees, secured lifelong insurance coverage for those with autism spectrum disorder.
Governing responsibility: Fighting for ethics reform, including a ban on all gifts to politicians. Working on fair, nonpartisan redistricting reform, and balanced the state budget without tax increases.
Campaign website:
