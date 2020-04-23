For the second straight week, Virginia reported a lower number of initial jobless claims over the previous week, but the totals for the month continue to mount.
For the filing week ending April 18, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 82,729, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. That was a decrease of 21,890 claims from the previous week, which the VEC said “indicates that initial claims volumes may have peaked during the April 4 filing week, even as they remained stratospheric compared to historical trends.”
The VEC pointed out that the five-week period beginning with the week ending March 21 brought a total of 493,501 claims, which is greater than the average of all initial claims filed during the last three economic recessions.
In the Fredericksburg region, Stafford had 1,164 claims last week, down from 1,468 the previous week. That brought its five-week total to 7,173. Spotsylvania County fell from 1,380 for the week ending April 11 to 1,185 last week, for an total of 7,224 since the week ending March 21.
Fredericksburg went from 333 to 279, for a five-week total of 1,799. Caroline dropped from 279 to 233, giving it a total of 1,452; Culpeper went from 478 to 396, to take its total to 2,317; King George 177 to 142, total 895; Louisa 292 to 243; total 1,477; Orange 411 to 349, total 2,034; and Westmoreland 129 to 116, total 624.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.