By STAFF REPORT
Michael Jones, the Fredericksburg Fire Department’s deputy chief, has been tapped to succeed Fredericksburg Fire Chief Eddie Allen, who is retiring next year.
“Mike has a depth of experience and knowledge of fire and rescue service that makes him well-qualified for this promotion,” said City Manager Tim Baroody. “He has a deep understanding of the Fredericksburg Fire Department’s culture and future needs.”
Jones has served as deputy fire chief since 2012. He was hired by the city as a firefighter in 1983 and rose through the ranks as a lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. He holds an associate of applied science degree in fire science, and has served as an officer and instructor for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.
“It will be an honor and privilege for me to lead the men and women of the Fredericksburg Fire Department. They do an outstanding job each and every day of the year,” Jones said.
Jones spearheaded a 2017 analysis of the fire station needs of the department resulting in the Manitou Study, which also made recommendations on fire service staffing and integrating the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad into the city’s public safety services. Personnel management, procurement, and project management are among his responsibilities.
Jones is expected to assume his new role in March. He will succeed Allen, who has worked in the Fredericksburg Fire Department for 45 years, the last 16 as fire chief.
“Mike has been an excellent officer and deputy chief throughout his career,” Allen said. “It has been my hope that Mike would be the next Chief who will help the Department grow and continue its traditions of excellence.”
