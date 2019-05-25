KIM AND ALAN Hardesty of Dahlgren are typical homeowners, and like to look out for their neighbors, Jack and Harriet.
The Hardestys know when the warm-weather neighbors show up each year, who watches the youngsters when and the fact that Jack’s a real pack rat, bringing all sorts of stuff home.
What makes the Hardesty’s neighborly way unique is that Jack and Harriet are ospreys, with a nest just past the end of the King George County couple’s dock.
The Hardestys have rigged a camera and digital equipment to live-stream the nest of Jack and Harriet on YouTube, a setup that has hundreds of people around the world watching and pulling for the conscientious raptor parents.
“It’s sort of a hobby for us,” said Kim of their Dahlgren Osprey Cam. “We’ll watch in the morning while we have breakfast and then maybe again in the evening. Because it’s on a DVR, we can go back and see what’s happened while we’ve been gone.”
Alan Hardesty, who set up the security camera and gadgets that stream it to the internet, said he and Kim became interested in watching the ospreys soon after buying the house on Machodoc Creek in fall 2016.
Retired from the Navy after 27 years—he now works for a contractor in Dahlgren—Hardesty said they used binoculars and a small telescope when the osprey couple came back in spring 2017.
“Neither worked very well,” said Kim, who works for Anthem out of an office in Richmond. “We’d see what we thought were them feeding their young in the nest, but it was hard to make out what was happening.”
Alan worked during that winter to come up with the camera and a way to mount it, so they could more closely watch these migratory birds, who mate for life and divide the work of sitting on eggs and getting fish for their young.
Stymied during the winter by bad weather, Hardesty said he was able to finally get out there to the platform on a piling just a few days before Jack and Harriet returned for the season in mid-March 2018.
“I went out on my neighbor’s floating pier on a big ladder,” said Alan.
He even monitored his phone to find the perfect spot to install the camera. It’s attached to a 2-by-4 bolted to the platform, a vantage point that lets the Hardestys and others always see what’s happening in the nest.
Kim, who said she and Alan have been sweethearts since their high school years in Florida, thinks the number of YouTube subscribers to their Dahlgren Osprey Cam is growing rapidly because Jack is such a character.
“He’s always bringing junk back to the nest, from stuffed animals like an Easter bunny and a cow’s head to two red gloves and a half dozen pairs of socks,” she said.
She said Jack got his name because the first year they saw him, he arrived with his feathers so disheveled it looked like he’d flown through a storm.
“It reminded me of the way Jack Nicholson’s hair goes all over sometimes, so he became Jack,” she said, noting that Harriet got her name because she just looks like, well, a Harriet.
The hard-working female osprey, who does the lion’s share of egg-sitting in the 35 or so days it takes to hatch a chick, had a traumatic adventure just days after the camera feed went live last spring. It involved some braided fishing line Jack had brought back to the nest.
But on that problematic Easter Sunday morning, Harriet tried to take flight with some of that strong fishing line wrapped around her talons, the other end solidly connected to the nest. It jerked her out of the sky and left her hanging by her feet just a foot or so above the water.
Kim said she was proud to see her husband immediately charge out of the house, grab a canoe, toss it into the water and paddle quickly over to Harriet.
“Even though she’s a wild animal, Harriet was calm while I secured her and cut the line from her feet,” said Alan, noting that he wonders if she knew that was the only way she’d get loose. “It was either that or she was so tired and traumatized that it was all she could do.”
Part two of fixing the problem required a neighbor’s boat with a platform up front to get all the line out of the nest.
Another dramatic event caught on tape was an attack in mid-April last year by another osprey that may well have been battling with Jack and Harriet over territory.
Kim said that Jack clashed in the air with the other osprey during some of the fight, and at other times he joined Harriet to spread their bodies out over the eggs.
She added, “We thought the other bird had killed Jack, because after the attack, in which one of the three eggs hatched were destroyed, he was gone for a day and a half. But he eventually showed up again.”
In addition to the osprey cam live stream, the Hardesty’s have created a Facebook group/page, Dahlgren Osprey Cam, and have also listed the nest and pertinent information each year with the Osprey-Watch database of the Center for Conservation Biology.
It’s nest No. 7037, “at the mouth of Machodoc and William’s Creek,” and it’s where you can find data about Jack and Harriet.
Like the fact that the first of the two, Jack, arrived this year on March 14, eggs were laid April 1 and the one chick alive this year hatched on May 10. Two of the three eggs laid this year were damaged, one in the fight.
If last year’s track was any guide, and it usually is, the young osprey will be flying by sometime around July 6, and then leave sometime near the end of August.
As for next year, Alan noted that he’s strongly considering getting a new camera with sound and the remote capability to pan and tilt.
“It would let us follow Jack and Harriet even better,” he said, noting that sound would add another layer to the reality show people are watching all over the globe.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415