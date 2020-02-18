Fredericksburg City Councilman Matthew Kelly has announced that he is seeking another term to an at-large seat.
The election for the city’s two at-large seats and mayor will be held May 5.
Kelly has served four terms on City Council, representing Ward 3 from 2002 through 2010 and in an at-large seat since 2012. He was involved in drafting the region’s first affordable housing plan and the city’s first historic preservation plan and archaeology ordinance.
He was also involved in planning the new James Monroe High School and Lafayette Upper Elementary School and negotiating a Rappahannock River conservation easement and the deal for a baseball stadium.
Kelly has also served on the Fredericksburg Area Planning Organization, Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission and the Virginia Railway Express Operations Board. He has been involved in regional transportation planning, and most recently, with the Interstate 95 improvements, VRE expansion and train station improvements.
If re-elected, Kelly said he would continue efforts to build a more diverse economic base, with a focus on technology and tourism, compatible with the city’s character. He said he would continue to work with the School Board on school capacity, while ensuring that city service also keep up with growth.
Kelly has been endorsed by former Mayors Lawrence Davies, Bill Beck, and Tom Tomzak, along with other local and regional officials.
“It is important to have council members willing to invest the time and effort it takes to understand our issues,” Beck said. “Matt does that better than anyone.”
Kelly has been a Fredericksburg resident since 1976 and is a graduate of Mary Washington College with a degree in history. He is a field adjuster for Loudoun Mutual Insurance Co. He and his wife, Cindie, a German teacher at Massaponax High School, raised their three children in Fredericksburg.
His website is friends4matt.org
