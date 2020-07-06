STAFF REPORT
The George Washington Foundation is reopening its Historic Kenmore and Ferry Farm sites this week after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenmore in Fredericksburg is reopening for guided tours on Tuesday while George Washington’s boyhood home in southern Stafford County will reopen for guided tours of the replica family house on Friday. The grounds at Ferry Farm will also be open to those with tour tickets, and feature new pathways that were recently created to make the property more accessible.
According to a news release from the foundation, all surfaces that visitors can touch will be wiped down several times a day and alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be available. No one with a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed on site, the foundation release said.
The visitor centers at both sites will still be closed to visitors. At Ferry Farm, check-in for tours is in the garden behind the visitor center. The Kenmore check-in is at the Washington Avenue gate.
Tours for both properties are available daily Monday through Saturday at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and Sunday at 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m.
Visitors are urged to purchase tickets in advance at kenmore.org because tour slots will be limited in size to allow for social distancing. Masks are required inside both Kenmore and the Washington house, and outdoors while in proximity to others.
Those touring the Washington house are asked to refrain from touching objects, furnishings and fabrics, which is normally encouraged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.