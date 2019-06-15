One company's quest to bring high-speed internet service to rural parts of King George County has been almost as slow as dial-up because of government delays.
Officials with KGI Communications said in March 2018 they expected to get approval within four to six weeks from the Federal Communications Commission to use a special radio frequency.
More than 14 months passed before the FCC granted the King George company approval, which will allow it to provide high-speed internet service, or air fiber, "in more areas where there is no line-of-sight … due to foliage interference," Juan Marte, KGI's chief executive officer wrote on May 6.
KGI's next step is to finalize an agreement with the King George Board of Supervisors to put its equipment on two county-owned water towers. Because the contract involves the use of public property, the state requires a public hearing, which is scheduled Tuesday in the board room of the Revercomb Administration Center. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The same night, the county will seek public comments on an issue at the other end of the digital spectrum: data centers. The facilities typically house computers, servers and other necessary networking equipment and are used to store, manage, process and transmit digital data.
Data centers currently aren't defined in King George's ordinance, and county officials want to add the designation as part of a regional effort to attract them. As part of the new ordinance, King George would offer the same tax rate for data centers as other localities in the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance. That rate is $1.25 per $100 of assessed value of business property.
The two public hearings are among several issues the King George Board of Supervisors will address Tuesday before it takes a summer break. The board won't hold any meetings in July.
DIGITAL DIVIDE
KGI and county officials negotiated an agreement a year ago for renting space on water towers at Arnold Corner and Oakland Park. The King George County Service Authority, which owns the towers, will provide space at no cost for a year.
After that, KGI will pay $1,000 a month. It can use Economic Development Authority loans or grants for the lease payments or pay with its own funds, according to the proposed agreement.
Not all members of the Service Authority's Board of Directors or Board of Supervisors favored waiving lease fees or the cost of permits, which typically take 24 to 30 hours of staff time to process.
But after County Administrator Neiman Young reminded them that no other internet companies were "beating down the door to set up shop," they agreed.
Plus, Supervisor John Jenkins Jr. wondered in April 2018 why the county kept studying the importance of broadband if it wasn't willing to do something about it. Supervisor Ruby Brabo also pointed out that KGI is different from businesses that have sought waivers of fees because it provides "a critically needed service that a community cannot live without."
Congressman Rob Wittman said the same last week during a session on the digital divide. He was addressing the House Rural Broadband Caucus about the way high-speed broadband can "revolutionize the way rural populations live."
"As folks in urban areas today benefit from the everyday experiences of online banking, email, or ridesharing, rural populations continue to be left on the sideline," Wittman said. "They struggle to gain access to key services such as telemedicine, online education and applications that help small businesses compete in the 21st century."
A RURAL SOLUTION
Brabo, who's also a regional director with the National Association of Counties, spoke with NaCo officials about getting approval for KGI. In a May 6 letter, Marte said how glad he was that King George could address such a need through NaCo.
Founded in 2017, KGI Communications is a subsidiary of CRC Contracting Inc., owned by Steve and Michele Wido of King George. Marte knew the Widos when they were missionaries to his native country of the Dominican Republic, and when he worked with them in Virginia in summer 2017, he was surprised to learn their internet connections were worse than in his homeland a decade ago.
He proposed air fiber as the fastest form of broadband technology—and the solution for rural parts of King George which weren't populous enough to warrant expensive underground fiber optic cables or reachable by line-of-site equipment on towers.
In fall 2017, Marte said the government had made it easier for small businesses to tap into a radio frequency that provides access to the LTE network. He said some of the big technology companies had bought licenses, just so others wouldn't have access to them, but KGI was able to acquire one.
At that time, it just needed FCC approval to use it.
More information about KGI is available at kgicomm.com/home or 540/709-7070.