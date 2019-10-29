King George County’s commonwealth’s attorney determined there’s enough probable cause to warrant “a criminal investigation and potential prosecution” against Board of Supervisors member Ruby Brabo for campaign finance violations.
But because the statute of limitations has passed, “no charges can be sought for this activity, and the presumption of innocence applies,” stated Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann in a one-paragraph statement released Tuesday.
Gusmann would not provide any other comments about the allegations, which stem from Facebook messages, emails and texts Brabo sent and received in 2013 and 2014.
In a brief statement, Brabo said she was “appalled by not only the implications of these results but also by the lack of diligence” in the investigation.
“I was never notified there was to be an investigation, I was never called in to answer questions or to ask my own, and I am not able to get any answers about the results from the commonwealth attorney as of yet,” she wrote in an email. “This is unacceptable and does nothing but confuse the citizens of this county.”
Accusations of campaign finance violations were made Oct. 15, at the last King George Board of Supervisors meeting before the Nov. 5 election.
Neil Richard, who writes about county activities for a blog, stood before the board members during public comment and said he felt it was his duty to expose alleged “corruption, misconduct or neglect of duty by county personnel.”
Richard also serves on several county-appointed groups and cited King George’s code of ethics as his reason for bringing up the information.
He asked the supervisors to censure Brabo at their next meeting Nov. 19. Richard also emailed all members, except Brabo, the communications which seemingly became the basis of the commonwealth’s attorney investigation.
Most of the messages were between Brabo and Darell Hertenstein, the developer proposing Villages at King George Crossroads, the county’s largest rezoning request in years. In 2015, when Brabo was running for the at-large seat for the first time, she said she initially contacted Hertenstein about donations and requested “$99 checks from different accounts,” according to one of the emails Richard presented.
Donations under $100 do not have to be listed on campaign finance reports.
After Richard made the accusations, Brabo said all candidates who run for office are made aware of state campaign finance law. Many purposely seek $99 donations to avoid naming their donors, she said.
“A lot of people don’t like for others to know who gave to you,” Brabo said. “That is reality.”
Brabo said she never took any money from Hertenstein, who did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. She also said she has listed donations of all amounts on her campaign finance reports to the state.
Some of the communication in question from 2013 regarded money Brabo said she was raising for two other candidates: Jeff Bueche and Shawn Lawrence. Both were defeated, but Bueche ran again four years later and serves as the chairman of the King George Board of Supervisors.
Brabo mentioned in one of the Facebook messages to Hertenstein that he couldn’t make another donation to either man without his name being listed in a campaign finance report. She suggested he make an in-kind donation of stamps.
In another, she asked Hertenstein if there’s “another name we can use other than yours? Such as your wife??” He suggested one of his employees, who lives in the county and is “clean if anyone digs into researching him.”
Brabo responded: “Let’s do that. Safer.”
Brabo also mentioned on Tuesday that she constantly checked with General Registrar Lorrie Gump because she was trying “to understand this whole under $100 thing and how it is you don’t have to report the name for public dissemination as other candidates had done it in the past.”
Gump didn’t respond to questions. Neither did County Attorney Eric Gregory when asked for his opinion of Gusmann’s report.
Supervisor Bueche said he believes “that matters such as this do not belong in a political realm such as ours, especially so close to an election.” He added that what’s said in texts or other electronic messages do not capture the complete conversation, and “all we end up with is speculation of true intent.”
Bueche said he found the commonwealth’s attorney’s opinion sufficient. Fellow Supervisor John Jenkins Jr. said the same, and that no more action is needed by the board.
“I hope we can all move forward and get back to the work of King George and let the citizens of the county determine how and with whom we do that,” Bueche said.
In Tuesday’s election, Brabo faces challenger Annie Cupka, who has worked as a legal assistant, police officer, school teacher and grants specialist for King George County. Hertenstein has donated $2,912 to Cupka’s campaign, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
