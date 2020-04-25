Waste Management wants to dump even more trash at the King George County Landfill and is willing to pay extra for the opportunity.
But King George officials don’t want too much, too soon if increasing the annual tonnage also hastens the demise of its cash cow.
“I would be very leery of bumping that amount up and shortening the site’s lifespan,” said King George Supervisor Jeff Stonehill. “That is a grave concern of mine, losing that revenue source.”
King George and Waste Management will go back to the drawing board to decide how much more garbage the county can take.
The Board of Supervisors discussed amending the landfill agreement Tuesday, but because of social distancing measures in place due to COVID-19, participants were in different locations. Three board members sat 6 feet apart at the table in the Revercomb Administration Center. Two other supervisors connected through the GoToMeeting app.
David Howard, district manager at Waste Management, also joined through the app, but had trouble hearing those in the boardroom. Supervisor Chairwoman Cathy Binder, who was participating from home and came across loud and clear, often repeated what one person said for another’s benefit, and the group decided the proposed amendment needed more tweaking.
Waste Management operates the landfill but King George County owns the property. When the facility opened in 2004, the two parties agreed that Waste Management would pay $5 per ton to dump up to 1.248 million tons of trash there annually.
That fee, along with a share of the landfill’s gas-to-energy plant, has contributed about $7.4 million annually to King George County. Supervisors initially planned to use landfill money to pay cash for building projects. Instead, the board took out loans to build new schools and government offices and has used most of the landfill funds to pay off debt.
For the first 11 years of the landfill’s life, the trash pile reached the maximum amount only once. But from 2015 on, business boomed as a result of increased construction and residential growth, and for five years, Waste Management got permission from King George to exceed its annual limit.
Its highest trash deposit to date came in 2017, when trucks and train cars brought 1.68 million tons from various points north into King George.
Starting in 2019, the county decided to charge more for the additional tonnage—getting $5.50 for every ton over the annual limit. The extra trash put another $3 million in county coffers that year alone.
Waste Management expected to see continued increase in the trash business and had asked the county if it could renegotiate its agreement, instead of returning to the board every year.
Then the novel coronavirus hit and brought most aspects of society to a halt. There’s been a 30 percent to 40 percent reduction in the volume of trash across the industry, Howard said.
That’s another reason Waste Management “would like some flexibility to recover some of these tons” when the economy gets back to normal, Howard said.
Waste Management proposed upping the annual allotment to 1.8 million tons and paying $5.50 per ton for all trash over the annual limit of 1.248 million tons. County Administrator Neiman Young said he thought that was too much and proposed a maximum limit of 1.6 million tons.
Also, Howard hoped the agreement could be in place for as long as the landfill operated, and Young suggested it be re-evaluated every five years.
Supervisor Annie Cupka suggested the board reach a consensus on what it wanted so Howard could take the offer back to his bosses, then further discuss things with Young.
Supervisors agreed that the board should review the process every five years. The main concern of board members mirrored that of Stonehill—making sure the landfill lasted as long as possible. If the county continued with its existing limit of 1.248 million tons of year, the landfill would last another 27 years.
But in reality, Waste Management had been dumping an average of 1.472 million tons of trash a year for the last five years, Young showed in a chart. If that rate continued, the landfill would reach capacity in 23 years.
Bumping the annual total to Young’s proposal of 1.6 million tons a year would shave off another 18 months, meaning the landfill would last a little more than 20 years.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche wondered if the county could build in more flexibility for Waste Management—at a price. He proposed keeping the extra fee in place for any amount over 1.24 million tons, up to 1.6 million tons a year. Then, if Waste Management wanted to ship in even more, it could go up to 1.8 million tons at the cost of $5.60 a ton.
“That’s my 2 cents,” he said about the proposal to increase the extra fee by 5 cents. “I don’t think it hurts to negotiate.”
