Despite opposition by the Ralph Bunche Alumni Association, the King George Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday night to enter into an agreement with a nonprofit that wants to restore the former high school for black students.
Supervisor Chairman Jeff Bueche and fellow board members Cathy Binder and Richard Granger voted to approve the letter of intent, or LOI, between the county and the Ralph Bunche Arts & Humanities Center, a nonprofit headed by Dahlgren resident Marsha Stonehill.
Supervisors John Jenkins Jr. and Ruby Brabo voted against the agreement. Jenkins said he was torn because the latest proposal seemed promising, but if the alumni association couldn't get behind it, neither could he. The association consists of those who graduated from Ralph Bunche High School between 1949 and 1968, and those who support efforts to preserve the school, which was viewed as a test case nationally in the desegregation movement.
Brabo agreed with Jenkins and added that she didn't want to rush into things and have "any mishaps like we've experienced in the past." They included lawsuits with Virginia Broadband and Project FAITH, which cost the county several million dollars in legal fees and investments.
Bueche said he believed the LOI with Stonehill's group, RBAHC, is different because there's no transfer of property until the nonprofit reaches certain benchmarks. If it raises $2 million each year for three years for the development, financing and construction of the arts and humanities center, the county would transfer ownership of the property to the group.
Supervisors wrangled over the LOI's language, as well as its basic definition. County Attorney Eric Gregory stressed that an LOI "is not the be all, end all of any agreement. This is just the letter of intent to enter into negotiations."
Once in negotiations, each party could seek various terms or options, and the board would vote on what's brought to the table, Gregory said.
But the letter does give the RBAHC the opportunity to raise funds as it signals a partnership with the county, Bueche said. Past efforts by the alumni association to do anything with the building, which has deteriorated over time, were hampered because the alumni group didn't own it.
Seven members of the Ralph Bunche Alumni Association urged the county not to enter into the agreement with RBAHC. They stressed the association's leaders and members withdrew support after a vote of no-confidence in Stonehill's ability to bring the project to fruition.
"Forward progress was never made," said Phyllis Cook, a county resident and one of two alumni officers appointed to serve on the RBAHC board. "It provoked some to voice their concerns that Marsha could be using our established association to get a free building and land for her performing arts center and fine-dining restaurant."
Former alumni president Ernestine Jordan Jefferson said her group wasn't struggling with Stonehill's nonprofit over a county-owned building, as Bueche suggested during a May 7 meeting.
"We never wanted to own the building, and we still don't want to own it," she said. "Just give us the space [for a museum] so we can memorialize our school, that's all we want."
The plans from RBAHC include space for the alumni association's museum, as well as a restaurant, performance area and patio and outdoor amphitheater. On May 7, Stonehill stressed that it wasn't her project, but that it would be a collaboration among many people, including stakeholders such as alumni members, and those interested in contributing.
But, having the LOI with the county was key, she said.
"I believe with that endorsement, people will be less apprehensive to move forward," Stonehill said.
Claudette Jordon, president of the alumni association, asked the supervisors to table the project for at least 90 days. In that time, County Administrator Neiman Young could look for an established developer, she said.
Jordon compared the situation to a patient with heart trouble. She advised putting the patient on bypass for 90 days while others searched, not for a doctor who's never performed surgery, but for a specialist.
Binder said she's been to Ralph Bunche for her daughter's soccer games, and she's seen the continuing dilapidation. The school has mold, a leaky roof, broken windows and propped-up doors.
Using the same analogy as Jordon, Binder said: "The patient could die in 90 days."