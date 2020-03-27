King George County has two confirmed cases of coronavirus while the Spotsylvania County school system is stressing there are no known cases among any of its school staff.
King George’s first person with COVID-19 is at home and under quarantine, according to County Administrator Neiman Young, who posted a notice on the county’s website. The Rappahannock Area Health District notified everyone identified as a close contact, and those people have been told to self-isolate, according to the notice.
The county doesn’t have any information about the second confirmed case, and local health officials are still tracing the person’s contacts.
Meanwhile, Spotsylvania officials said no school staff member has a confirmed case of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. There are two known cases in Spotsylvania, and health officials told the school system they “have no association to Spotsylvania County Public Schools,” said spokesperson Rene Daniels.
Also, if any employees who live out of the county tested positive for COVID-19, “we would be notified,” Daniels added.
The school system’s statement comes in response to concerns circulating Thursday that a Spotsylvania principal told his staff during an online faculty meeting that he and his wife have coronavirus. According to callers who contacted The Free Lance–Star, the principal later said he hadn’t been tested and had self-diagnosed.
Still, the unexpected announcement—which apparently came about after he started coughing during the meeting—sent shock waves among staff and parents concerned about possible exposure.
Daniels couldn’t comment on the specific employee involved, and the RAHD isn’t providing information on individuals. RAHD Spokesperson Allison Balmes John stressed that it’s investigating all cases of COVID-19 to identify and reach out to any close contacts.
In response to King George’s confirmed cases, the county is “aggressively pressing the Virginia Department of Health to provide the county faster and more robust information to monitor and mitigate community spread,” Young said.
Even though the state’s testing abilities have increased, he said “There is still a six- to eight-day lag between testing and obtaining lab results.”
Young thinks the community will experience a "surge” in confirmed cases when the time gap is overcome.
“However, it is important that we understand that these cases are already here, and it is going to the take the effort of our whole community to defeat the spreading of this illness,” Young said.
There currently are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Fredericksburg area: 11 in Stafford, two each in King George and Spotsylvania, and one in the city. The state health department has started updating its website, vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/, at 9 a.m. daily.
