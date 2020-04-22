King George County has the smallest population in the local health district, but more of its residents have died from COVID-19 to date than in any other locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Four elderly King George residents have passed away from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s more than Spotsylvania County, which has had three deaths, and Stafford County, which has had two fatalities—and both those counties dwarf King George in population.
Stafford has more than five times King George’s population and has been a hot spot of virus cases for more than a month. As of Wednesday, Stafford had 170 of the local district’s 310 cases, compared with King George’s 20 cases.
Local health officials say the King George deaths weren’t clustered together nor were victims related in any way. The locality has one nursing home, but there have been no outbreaks there—or in any long-term care facilities in the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to the state health department’s website.
“At this point in time, we do not believe there to be a specific reason that we have seen a higher rate of death in this locality as compared to the others,” said RAHD spokesperson Allison Balmes–John.
The only connection seems to be age, she said. All four were over 60, and evidence has shown older people are at higher risk for more severe complications.
“It is just heartbreaking, though,” said Annie Cupka, at-large member of the King George Board of Supervisors. During Tuesday’s board meeting, she and other supervisors expressed concern for those impacted by COVID-19.
“My thoughts and condolences go out to our community, to people who have lost ones to this virus,” said Supervisor Jeff Stonehill. “It seems like we’re getting more and more of those.”
Board members also took an in-depth look at measures county officials have taken to track the virus spread and share information with residents. Fire and rescue officials have worked with Heritage Hall home, local urgent cares and other medical facilities to make sure “alliances are strong,” said county Fire and Rescue Chief David Moody.
He said his department also looked at information from the health department and couldn’t find any connection besides age.
“I don’t believe anything is unique to King George regarding these deaths,” Moody added.
Cupka said each of the residents who died “was someone important to someone else in our community, whether that be a parent, grandparent, spouse, friend, etc. They are why we have been asked to stay home when we can.
“Some of you are frightened. Some of you are angry. All of these reactions are real, and vary from person to person. Please remember that we are all in this together, and we need to work together to get through this.”
Cupka also reported an answer to a question several fellow supervisors had raised—why the state health department doesn’t provide data on how many people have recovered. She participated in a conference call with Congressman Rob Wittman last week and asked why there wasn’t more good news on the state health department’s website.
On Facebook, Cupka posted that the Three Rivers Health District director answered her question and said that “the [state] website was set up that way intentionally, so that people would see the raw numbers they were capturing as far as those tested, hospitalized and deceased, so as to make certain the public understood the gravity of the situation.”
The Three Rivers district covers a 10-county area that includes the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. In a phone call to The Free Lance–Star on Wednesday, the director, Dr. Rich Williams, said he wished he’d done a better job answering Cupka’s question.
He said the state health department’s role is to identify and track new cases—data that’s used to predict surge patterns and case peaks with the ultimate goal of flattening the curve in terms of how many severely ill people need hospitalization, and ultimately, ventilators.
He said tracking the pattern of new cases is vital in determining when the state, and nation, can safely reopen to business. Statistics about hospital care and who’s been released are more the purview of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, and that’s why there’s a link to its site at the bottom of the state health department’s website, he said. It lists the number of COVID-19 patients statewide who are hospitalized or have been discharged, as well as how many ventilators are in use and beds are available.
King George Supervisor Jeff Bueche didn’t buy the explanation about why numbers of recovered patients aren’t being made available.
“Fear is being utilized,” he said, repeating information he’s posted on Facebook, saying that state government officials are using a virus which has affected .12 percent of the population to keep 100 percent of the state’s residents on lockdown.
While Bueche said the passing of elderly people was heartbreaking—“if COVID-19 contributed to their deaths”— the virus was not the only factor in some of the deaths reported by the state health department. He doesn’t like the way the state posts cumulative totals, even including the four King George deaths in its ongoing list of how many cases it’s monitoring.
“I seriously question the numbers coming out of VDH,” Bueche said. “Until they reach the point they can be truly transparent, I’m giving very little credibility to the numbers they are reporting.”
Elsewhere in King George, residents involved in their communities—where they say neighbors tend to know each other and respond to needs in almost overwhelming fashion—mourned the losses.
“King George is a tight-knit community in many ways,” said Mary Melber, who calls upon her “village” of volunteers to provide food, clothes and household goods to those in need throughout the year. “COVD-19 has made many folks realize how small our county seems when facing sickness, and worse, death.”
David Coman, director of the King George Department of Social Services, is active in many projects aimed at helping the community, especially the elderly. He’s collected donations from residents who want to help others during the pandemic and is using it to help pay for clients’ medications.
He doesn’t know who died because the information hasn’t been released, but said “anytime we lose a person in our community, we all mourn.”
“These are people who contributed to the King George family in their own way,” Coman said.
Renee Parker, a former softball coach and King George School Board member, spoke to the variety of emotions that Cupka referenced. She said there’s the stark reality of the virus, the negative arguments over who should make the call on reopening businesses and schools and the positive instances of neighbors helping each other, whether that’s making masks for county deputies or donating money for food distributions.
Then there’s inherent sadness, she said, knowing that so many elderly people have died alone because visitors weren’t allowed at their bedsides. There’s also loneliness—and hunger—on the part of children who aren’t in school, and parents who “are terrified because they don’t have money for basic necessities.”
“I think it’s all of this at once,” Parker said, “and we see or hear versions of most of these pieces on a daily basis. When a report comes out with an increase in the numbers of those testing positive, it sends another wave of fear.”
