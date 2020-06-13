A public hearing on one of the densest developments proposed in King George County will be held under some of the most unusual circumstances in recent history.
On Tuesday, members of the King George Board of Supervisors will hear a proposal for the Villages at King George Crossroads, which would bring 450 housing units to 110 acres along the main thoroughfare of the rural county. Darell Hertenstein and others looking to develop the agriculturally zoned land, which stretches past the King George Sheriff’s Office on State Route 3 to the intersection of U.S. 301, have been waiting eight months to formally field questions from the supervisors.
Such a meeting was supposed to happen in early October during a joint session between the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission. But presentations, and then questions from the planners, took so long supervisors had to adjourn at midnight—per their regulations—before they could ask the first question.
Another public hearing scheduled in mid-March was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, supervisors decided the Hertenstein Investment Group deserved an answer—and the board needed to resume other matters.
“I think we need to start moving forward with these public hearings,” Supervisor Richard Granger said about the Villages, as well as other topics that have been postponed because of COVID-19.
Others agreed, with Supervisor Jeff Bueche saying he looks forward to getting back “to some sense of normalcy.”
While Tuesday’s meeting will allow members of the public to attend for the first time since March—when the board, like others in the region, switched to virtual meetings—the session won’t be business as usual.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and be held in King George High School’s auditorium, both to accommodate a larger crowd and to set up proper social distancing, supervisors said. Staff members will take the temperatures of those entering the building.
Face coverings are encouraged, but people won’t be turned away if they’re not wearing masks, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
The crowd capacity will be determined after markers have been set up to seat people 6 feet apart. If more people show up than the building can hold, Young said people will have to line up outside as they wait their turn to speak.
Residents are encouraged to attend virtually and can do that through the GoToMeeting app (online at gotomeet.me/ChrisDines) or by calling 866/899-4679, then entering the access code of 974-486-221.
“However, we understand that a lot of our citizens will prefer to attend in person,” Young said. “Therefore, we will strive to accommodate those who are attending in person while ensuring we can keep all participants safe.”
Hertenstein’s last meeting with public officials came in February, when the planners voted 5–3 to approve the plan and send it to supervisors. One planner abstained from voting.
“We’ve been anxiously awaiting this, and we’re ready and fully prepared to go before the board,” Hertenstein wrote in an email. “We’re thankful for the Planning Commission and the citizens of King George for helping us shape this project into what it is today.”
He also thanked Mary Washington Healthcare for its patience “through this almost two-year process.” The plan calls for an urgent care clinic on the property, and in previous discussions, Hertenstein said he had a contract with the health care system. A March 20 conference call with county officials, the developer and a hospital lawyer revealed there is no contract in place, but that it’s still being negotiated.
Hertenstein and his supporters have stressed that the development would bring much-needed medical services to the county, and that the county’s population would grow enough to warrant a free-standing emergency room on the site.
The impact on the rural community is one of the main objections raised by opponents. In February, Andrew Ball told planners that when residents were surveyed the year before, more than 85 percent opposed the kind of population growth necessary to attract restaurant chains.
Rezoning 100 acres “in the heart of the county … is not the way to preserve the rural nature of King George,” Ball said.
But others said differently in February, when 12 of 17 residents who offered comments supported the proposal. Ryan Gass said the project would bring good development as well as residential and commercial opportunities. Realtor Bob Baird cited the need for more medical services and said the denser housing at lower costs helps both older and younger people.
The plan calls for 200 apartments, 150 townhouses and 100 age-restricted units that would be a mix of apartments and villas.
During initial meetings with the planners last fall, the development seemed to change during each presentation. The lack of specifics drew criticism from Planning Commission Chairman Kristofer Parker, who said it amounted to “a blanket rezoning.”
Landon Davis, attorney for the developers, assured the planners in February that “the number for dwelling units is set in stone.”
The Hertenstein group also added $575,000 in proffers, including $500 per housing unit to offset the impact to county fire and rescue services and $1,000 per housing unit that’s not age-restricted for schools.
The developers also agreed to $3 million in prepayments to the King George County Service Authority to cover the cost of water and sewer hookups. Paying the fees ahead of time will provide the Service Authority needed cash to correct problems with a wastewater treatment plant.
