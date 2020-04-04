Living far away from family is hard, whether there’s a global pandemic or not, but Capt. Ellen Brabo, a King George High School graduate now stationed in Bavaria with the U.S. Army, feels lucky to be in Germany right now.
“Compared to other countries, Germany is a safe place to be during this,” Brabo wrote in an email from Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Bavaria, where she has been stationed as a public affairs officer for the Seventh Army Training Command since 2017. “Germany, and specifically the state of Bavaria where I live, was very early in taking this pandemic seriously and the military installation here placed mitigation measures early.”
Brabo said Germany’s social distancing is enforced by police and fines are issued for violations.
Travel outside the home is limited to work or to pharmacies, grocery stores or medical appointments. People are encouraged to get fresh air but only alone or with immediate family.
On the military base, Brabo said there are hand-washing stations outside of every building and Plexiglas screens at cash registers.
Brabo said the greatest impact on her day-to-day life is the restriction on travel outside of Germany.
“Living in Europe, especially in my final months here, I tend to travel every weekend and look forward to opportunities to take leave for extended trips. Since the outbreak, I have had to cancel travel plans to France, Italy and to see my fiancé in Poland, who is currently forward deployed supporting [NATO],” Brabo said.
Brabo and her fiancé planned to wed in Switzerland in June, but those plans are now on hold.
But she said she is grateful to have job security during this time and thanks to technology, she’s still able to connect with family and friends across the world.
“Thanks to FaceTime, I was able to watch my sister’s gender reveal this weekend—maintaining extreme social distancing from across the ocean!” she said.
Another King George High School graduate, Capt. Kyle Thomas, is also posted in Germany during the outbreak.
Thomas is a medical officer with the Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Rose Barracks, also in Grafenwoehr, Bavaria, where he commands a unit of 90 combat medics and medical providers.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Thomas said he has shifted his focus from maintaining readiness to deploy to the 24/7 screening of all soldiers, families and others entering the post for signs of the illness.
“This mission takes the majority of my unit to accomplish,” he said. “We will continue to execute this in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Thomas said his post identified the threat posed by the coronavirus “early on.”
“It’s vital the U.S. military takes this mission of reducing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “The protective measures put into place are also important to the local communities we live in. We have a duty to our host nation to help stop the spread of this virus just like we are doing on base.”
Thomas said the support of the German–American community where he and his wife life in Rothenstadt helps him stay positive.
“The strong bond we developed with this community provides us a great support channel that mutually supports all involved,” he said. “A great example that gives me hope is the support offered to an elderly family within our community. Americans and Germans have come together to buy food and necessary supplies for [them.]”
He said he and his wife try to check in with family back home twice per week, “but it’s usually only for a few minutes due to all of us having long work days that don’t line up well with telecommunication.”
Even so, he said “the strong bond I have with my family helps me wake up every day and serve this great nation as a medical officer in the United States Army.”
