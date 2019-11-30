Jeff Bueche, chairman of the King George Board of Supervisors, has always been a hunter.
He uses a shotgun and muzzleloader in the woods and enjoys target shooting with an AR-15, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. He and his wife have pistols for protecting their home and horse farm.
Bueche, who recently retired after 20 years in the Coast Guard, has been concerned for some time about legislation that could impact his ability to hunt and shoot as he’s always done.
That’s why he’s bringing to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday a resolution that would make King George a “Second Amendment sanctuary” where officials would refuse to enforce any unconstitutional gun laws.
If passed, King George will become the first county in the Fredericksburg region to do so, although every locality from Culpeper County east to Westmoreland County is considering such a resolution, according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League website.
Bueche announced his plan on Nov. 19 so other board members could gather input from residents. Supervisor Ruby Brabo said she talked with a Colorado official after his county passed a similar resolution in May 2018, and the proposal generated a flurry of feedback.
“You will create a circus and a divisiveness in this community,” she said. “Just as you are passionate about this, there are just as many people who are passionate about what they believe is appropriate gun control.”
Bueche thanked her for her insight and said later to The Free Lance–Star that no law could “legislate out evil” and prevent people “intent on creating havoc” from doing so.
“It’s about individual accountability,” Bueche said. “A gun is an object. If someone is intent on committing harm, and if they don’t have a gun at their disposal, they’ll use a knife, they’ll use an explosive device, they’ll use a hammer.”
‘SEND A MESSAGE’
From Lee County in the southwestern tip of Virginia to communities outside Richmond and Roanoke and into central Piedmont, local government officials in 20 localities have passed the sanctuary resolution in the three weeks since the Nov. 5 election, according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League website.
“A whole lot more are on the way,” declares the site, which lists more than 50 other counties from Accomack to York that are considering the resolution.
Concerns from gun owners spiked when Democrats—many from more urban areas of the state—won control of the House of Delegates and the state Senate. The General Assembly doesn’t convene until Jan. 8, but there are already rumblings about a dozen bills that range from more extensive background checks for those interested in purchasing a firearm to ones that impact the transportation of assault rifles from one place to another.
Bueche said such a law could prohibit him from taking his AR-15 to a shooting range. Other legislation might make it illegal for parents to shoot assault rifles with “your son that might be only 15 years old,” he added.
Most view the resolutions as symbolic, but Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur believes they do “send a message to Richmond and lawmakers that responsible gun owners should be able to own firearms without having their Second Amendment rights infringed upon.”
‘KNEW IT WAS COMING’
The Stafford Board of Supervisors probably will discuss the sanctuary resolution on Dec. 17 and vote on in it January, said Chairman Gary Snellings. He’s waiting to hear from the public and fellow board members before he makes a decision.
However, he wants people to understand that, even if it passed, “state law prevails,” Snelling said. “One of my concerns is local people feel they’re immune to state laws, and that’s not the case.”
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors will consider the matter Dec. 10. Supervisor Kevin Marshall, an avid hunter, proposed adding the resolution to the county’s legislative agenda so Spotsylvania could stress its desire to not restrict a person’s right to bear arms.
“I was trying to get ahead of this,” Marshall said. “I knew it was coming.”
Chris Giles, who takes over as King George sheriff on Jan. 1, also saw the sanctuary resolution on the horizon. He said he wouldn’t oppose its passage in King George, but he couldn’t comment on specific laws until they’re passed, adding, “I just don’t see that happening in the General Assembly.”
If the legislature did approve any action that seemed unconstitutional, the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association “would fight it, and I’d be right in there with them,” Giles said.
‘KEEP CALM HEADS’
Boards of supervisors aren’t required to hold public hearings on the sanctuary resolution. Residents interested in sharing input can contact their representative or address the matter during the public-comment portion of board meetings.
Other such sessions have drawn crowds. More than 800 people packed the boardrooms in Montgomery and Pulaski counties, west of Roanoke, recently to demand that their localities be added to the list of those seeking Second Amendment sanctuary status. No action was taken.
Local officials expect similar turnouts.
“I’m just hoping that people can keep calm heads, and we can have a nice, open discussion,” Bueche said.
Staff reporters James Scott Baron and Scott Shenk contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
2A Sanctuary resolutions - where the 'law-abiding gun-owners we hear so much about pass a resolution to say that they are NOT going to abide by the law.
Genius.
This paper is leaning so far left you should change the name to" MOSKOVSKAYA PRAVDA RED STAR"
Perhaps rather than passing resolutions that will do nothing, perhaps gun owners could spend their time and money saying what they actually do feel is rational. For example, how do they feel about having more training programs available so that those who buy a new gun, existing gun owners, and yes even non-gun owners can learn more about the different firearms out there, what they are commonly used for and how to shoot and care for them? What about expanding education on what signs to look for in a person who might want to take their life, and how to safely keep a gun away from them until they can get the assistance they need?
Those are just two I can think of off the top of my head. While I myself will never own a gun, I am not in favor of taking a gun away from someone with a legal right to own one and will fight against that. But I have to say that hiding behind the second amendment when any type of concern about who has access to a gun, or people despairing about the overwhelming amount of deaths and injuries caused by guns each day in our country is not helping you win any converts.
So perhaps it would behoove individual gun owners to start explaining why they own their guns. Like the guy at the beginning of the article - "My wife and I each own a handgun for protection. I also like to hunt, so I have a hunting rifle. And I own an AR-15 for target shooting for fun" Sounds rational to me.
I also suspect that the majority of gun owners don't support people collecting arsenals of guns, or allowing people to obtain a gun for the sole purpose of killing or harming another person. Having said that, what measures would they like to see to prevent that from happening?
Because this is an issue of life or death, and none of us should be sitting here idly. Confiscating all the guns out there is not a viable solution. We all know it. Proclaiming a jurisdiction to be a 'second amendment sanctuary' is the same - non viable.
So let's all actually say what we think is something rational that we could support - perhaps by actually talking, we could find a solution we can all accept, even if both sides don't get everything they want.
So, what I would like to see
1) Three day waiting period when purchasing a new gun.
2) Gun education in schools
--in elementary school teaching how to tell a real gun from a toy gun
--teaching to never touch a real gun, but to leave the room and find an adult
--teaching about different types of guns and their uses
--in middle school and high school, teaching about how to properly store and carry a gun
--teaching about gun laws in the state and locality
--teaching about conflict de-escalation so that things hopefully never get to the point where someone decides that a gun is the right answer to that beef with the neighbor.
--teaching about what to look for if a friend or relative is suicidal, how to secure their guns, and ways of helping.
And yes, that would be designed for all kids - both those who parents own guns, and those who don't. Because we all need to be educated on the basics.
The declaration of a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary is not intended to be a solution, it is intended to be a statement of support for protection of rights. All of the above suggestions have been made and the leftists have turned a deaf ear. Programs are available through private training organizations including the NRA. Simply step forward and avail yourself of those programs.
Gun education in schools? You mean like we used to have? You mean like the Eddie Eagle program from the hated NRA? Great ideas but liberal heads will explode and they will want to turn the lessons into anti-gun propaganda.
As for the three-day waiting period, already proven to have zero effect except to prevent someone who needs a gun from exercising their Constitutional right to self-protection. A restraining order is just a piece of paper.
When Ms. Brabo said “You will create a circus and a divisiveness in this community,” she misses her own hypocrisy in desiring there be no discussion to allow a position opposed to her own well known extreme leftist ideas. This resolution is a statement that says despite the legislation the people will not sit idly by as our rights are eroded and dissolved. The newly elected legislators in Richmond did not sweep into power with an overwhelming mandate from the people and, in fact, hold power by a slim margin. As others have said they were elected by the heavily populated small number of urban centers. We cannot permit the actual majority of Virginia communities to be subjugated by these urban centers with very different values and agendas. Virginians will stand up for their rights as individuals and not be forced into a collective mediocrity.
What if Mr. Bueche spends his limited legislative time and energy on issues with real effect in King George, like the water and sewer millstone that hangs around the necks of a segment of his constituents? Wouldn't that be more useful?
Who is going to pay for it?
Pay for what? NOT breaking down people's doors and rushing into bedrooms wearing masks and body armor to confiscate "illegal" weapons protected by the 2nd Amendment in the middle of the night, scaring the s*** out of people and quite possibly provoking defensive fire? How much does NOT doing that cost?
WHY do democrats NOT support ICE why do democrats support SANCTUARY cities?
How ironic that the legislative system we adopt and abide by those results are truly a disgrace to our forefathers foresight into our inalienable rights to bear arms without government insurrection from our brothers and sisters of the Democratic Party.
What drives such despairing views when our American history is full of great leaders from both sides of the aisle?
This country is being driven by a modern day era of the “piped piper’s” version of social media attacks on all that we stand for. Short of a civil war for liberty, justice and freedom for all, our liberal socialist brethren are scaling a slippery slope when they go beyond what the people desire. People did not desire prohibition in the 1920’s nor do they want their second amendment infringed upon in the 21st century.
Urbanization has created this great divide again in our history and without unbiased legislation, especially in the commonwealth to legislate for all people; Virginia will once again be the maelstrom for the rest of the country to witness.
There is a difference between the rural nature of a county and the destructive behavior of modern day urbanization. One is driven by a desire to create great change for wealth and the other is driven to defend itself from attacks on our freedoms and way of life long before land grabs became a reality of the modern era. The Governor is on a precarious edge to decide whether to appease northern
VA or to represent the Old Dominion as a whole. Espousing that Virginia is a blue state rather than abiding by civility for all to see how a leader can be great, is shortsighted by an agenda of misguided liberalism.
Governor, with great power, comes great responsibility…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.