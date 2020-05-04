Two staff members and two residents at Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the Fredericksburg area’s first outbreak in a long-term care facility.
The two employees are quarantined at home and the two residents are hospitalized, according to a notice from King George County. With the help of the Virginia National Guard, all residents and staff will be tested for COVID-19, said King George County Administrator Neiman Young.
Jennifer Eddy, spokesperson for Heritage Hall, said the facility is working with the Rappahannock Area Health District on mitigation strategies. In addition, officials with the local health district have notified families of the residents.
“Obviously, everybody is concerned. The staff is working very hard to limit exposure,” she said. “We are all wishing we could do more and know more.”
The outbreak comes as the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc in long-term care facilities, where the death toll nationwide has reached 20,000, and counting. In Virginia, 56 percent, or 382 of the state’s 684 deaths, to date, have occurred in these types of facilities.
COVID-19 is most lethal to the elderly and those with underlying conditions, and it spreads easily, making places where there are lots of people under one roof natural hot spots for a contamination.
According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, nationwide there are 1.3 million people in nursing homes; 800,000 in assisted-living facilities; and 75,000 in intermediate-care facilities. Add another 3 million workers in skilled nursing and residential-care facilities and the result is “a disproportionate effect” in terms of COVID-19 cases, CMS stated.
Heritage Hall has 130 beds, more than 100 workers and has been part of the community—next to King George High School—for more than 20 years, according to its website. It’s owned by American HealthCare, which oversees 17 Heritage Hall facilities in Virginia.
The King George facility received a below-average rating, with two out of five stars, after its most recent health department inspection on April 15, according to the Medicare.gov website. It had 27 citations while the average per facility is 12.3 in Virginia and 8.2 nationwide.
The deficiencies ranged from failing to make sure the clock was correct in a number of resident rooms to doing proper assessments of patients, before admission, or notifying them what services aren’t covered by Medicare and Medicaid.
One complaint that resulted in a citation involved Heritage Hall’s failure to get background checks and verify license and certification for five of 25 new employees. While the facility ranked “much below average” on staffing, particularly in the amount of time registered nurses spend with patients, it ranked “much above average” in quality of care for those with short- or long-term stays, according to Medicare.gov.
On April 24, Janeene Wood, the facility’s admissions director, emailed about a block party she wanted to throw during Nursing Home Week, May 10-16, to combat the stress workers are experiencing during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Living through this pandemic has been a trying time,” she wrote. “This negative media and energy has really taken a toll on our staff as we strive daily to maintain and keep our heads up while providing excellent care.”
On Facebook, she asked for donated items, even a pack of gum or note of encouragement. “The mental strain of this situation is incredible,” she noted. “You would be surprised how the fact that someone even thought of you makes a difference.”
Nurses with the Rappahannock Area Health District have been working for weeks with all 19 facilities in the Fredericksburg area that provide long-term care, assisted living or skilled nursing care, said Jenn Shiflett, the district’s branch director of contact tracing and case management.
“This is a top priority for the health district in ensuring the safety of one of our most vulnerable populations,” she said. “They’re predominately elderly, they have multiple conditions and it places them at a high risk for complications, including death.”
The health district scheduled a training session for representatives from each facility, demonstrating the proper fit of N95 respiratory masks. It put them in touch with distributors that provide personal protective equipment as well as the swabs and reagents needed for testing. It also shared best practices, such as closing doors to visitors and screening employees—and checking their temperatures—before they reported for each shift.
Residents who have to leave the facilities for dialysis, chemotherapy or radiation treatments are isolated for 14 days before they can return to the regular population, Shiflett said. She and staff members talk regularly with facility representatives, answering questions or addressing concerns.
“All the staff I’ve talked to are worried about the health of their residents,” she said. “They’re very proactive and dedicated to doing whatever needs to be done to keep them safe. The gold star really goes to the facilities.”
In the local health district, 44 health-care workers—which includes those at medical offices, hospitals and long-term care facilities—have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Statewide, there have been 1,451 cases of health-care workers getting the virus.
For the first eight weeks of the global pandemic, the local health district was among three districts—out of 35 statewide—that had not reported an outbreak, defined as two or more positive cases involving the same person, place or time. Health districts monitor outbreaks anywhere people might be gathered, not only at long-term care facilities but also grocery stores and jails, churches and schools.
The Fredericksburg area’s first outbreak was reported April 30 and involved the Aldi grocery store at Four Mile Fork in Spotsylvania County, where seven workers tested positive. The store was closed temporarily for deep cleaning, all employees were sent home, with pay, to self-quarantine, and workers from other area stores were reassigned to that location.
