After all the change orders—and heartburn—King George County officials experienced with the King George Middle School renovation, they have decided to look into a new approach for the county’s next building project.
The Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to have staff draw up paperwork for a “construction manager at risk,” or CMAR approach, to build the county’s new courthouse. King George expects to spend about $23 million on a 50,000-square-foot facility to replace the aging courthouse, which has sections dating back to 1922.
Approved by the General Assembly in 2017, CMAR is a relatively new approach to government building projects. It allows localities to contract with an architect, then bring on a construction manager when the project design is 60 percent complete. The manager can provide input, assign costs to each component and “provide the county a guaranteed maximum price,” County Administrator Neiman Young told the supervisors on Wednesday.
The approach offers several incentives for contractors and localities, said County Attorney Eric Gregory.
“The construction manager is incentivized to save money on the project,” he said. “If there are change orders, the manager has to eat them, essentially. If there are savings, those are split between the locality and the construction manager. That’s one of the added benefits as well.”
Young pointed out that any changes to the project requested by a locality would not be assumed by the contractor. The change orders the attorney referenced are those the builder comes across during the process—and passes on to the client—for unexpected increases in prices of building materials or additional design features or equipment that weren’t included in the original plan.
King George supervisors have faced a number of those change orders with the $21 million expansion at the middle school, to the point that last year’s board chairman, Jeff Bueche, called the frequent changes “beyond ridiculous.”
Board members were particularly irritated when the contractor moved forward with building new softball dugouts after the supervisors specifically said community volunteers wanted to do the work. A county staff member on the construction site told the contractor to proceed with the dugout work, and while the board members were incensed that the decision was contrary to their wishes, they said last month they had to pay the cost so the project could continue.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Cathy Binder said the county should have better processes in place with the upcoming courthouse construction, and that led Young to look into CMAR.
It’s an alternative to the traditional design–bid–build format, in which a team of architects and engineers is hired and the contractor with the lowest bid is awarded the project. Young told the board that CMAR allows more collaboration between the architect and the construction manager.
“That means no more surprises, no more change orders, no more people coming to the podium, pointing fingers and saying, ‘Oh, it’s the contractor’s fault’ or ‘It’s the architect’s fault,’ ” Young said. “Now, we have one team that’s responsible for the project, one team that we hold their feet to the fire to make them responsible.”
But there are downsides to the approach, he acknowledged.
“The biggest concern is money,” Young said.
Because the county doesn’t select the contractor who submitted the lowest bid under the CMAR approach, “we run the risk of never knowing if we got the most cost-effective project possible,” Young said. And, hiring a construction manager at risk adds about 5 percent to the cost—but that’s typically about the same amount that’s set aside for change orders, he added.
King George board members agreed to have the county attorney draw up needed paperwork. The county isn’t bound to follow the process for the construction of the courthouse, or any future building projects, even if it adopts some CMAR procedures, Gregory said.
“If you want to go forward, you’d do it on a project-by-project basis,” Gregory said.
