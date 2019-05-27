No one spoke out recently when the King George County Service Authority held a public hearing on increasing its water and sewer rates by 10 percent next fiscal year, so the authority is holding another gathering.
Well, it is holding its public hearing again, but not because no one spoke the first go-round. The authority didn’t advertise the hearing in the proper time frame, so it has to do it again.
And, as a result of recent developments, residents will have the chance to register their concerns twice next month. On June 4, they can speak out about rates that are set to go up 10 percent for fiscal 2020, then on June 18, they can do the same about fees scheduled to rise by 10 percent every year between 2020 and 2024.
The Service Authority is looking to restructure its current debt, which is about $32 million, and demonstrate it can take on more. A consultant has identified about $15 million worth of repairs and improvements needed to long-neglected Service Authority equipment and plants.
As Service Authority officials met recently with the county’s financial consultant about the plan to borrow money, they realized they need to approve the proposal to raise rates for the next five years before applying for more loans. Even though the extended rate plan would be approved by the current board, the yearly rates still would have to be approved each year by the Board of Directors, according to the Service Authority Board Chairman Mike Bennett.
“In that regard, it does not bind future boards,” Bennett said.
Here’s how the new rate system would impact Service Authority customers. The 10 percent increase is applied across the board to consumption fees, debt service fees and the capital reserve fee.
Bills go out every two months, so the average residential bill, based on 10,000 gallons of water used, is $238.97.
That bill would rise to $262.87 next fiscal year; to $273.38 the following year; $284.39 in FY 22; $295.75 the next year; and $304.63 in FY 24.
Both public hearings are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Revercomb Administration Center.