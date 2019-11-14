PLANNERS Endorse, FORWARD WHITE HALL WEDDING VENUE REQUEST TO SUPERVISORS
Members of the King George Planning Commission made references to everything from Las Vegas to the Democratic process—or lack thereof—during their second public discussion about the county’s biggest rezoning request in recent years.
At the end of the 90-minute discourse Tuesday, planners reached the same decision on the Villages at King George Crossroads as the month before. They voted unanimously to defer it to the next meeting.
The commissioners repeatedly cited a lack of specific details about the proposal, as well as insufficient proffers from Hertenstein Investment Group to offset the development’s impact to county schools, roads, emergency services and public water and sewer.
The Villages is planned on 110 acres that stretch from State Route 3 past the Sheriff’s Office to U.S. 301, and would include a mix of residential units, restaurants, businesses and an urgent care facility operated by Mary Washington Healthcare.
The proposal itself seemed to evolve during the course of the Planning Commission meeting. When planner Ross Devries asked about the makeup of the 450 proposed housing units, Landon Davis, the lawyer for the developer, said there would be 200 multi-family units, 150 townhouses and 100 units for those age 55 and over.
Devries suggested there should be some single-family homes, given the large size of the development. Its residential component covers 82 acres.
Davis made some gestures to Darell Hertenstein, owner of the investment group, who nodded.
“We’ll take 50 off of townhomes and make them single family,” Davis told the planners.
Planning Commission Chairman Kristofer Parker didn’t care for the off-the-cuff approach.
“We’re not in Vegas,” Parker said. “This is real life. We’re on the cusp of major development in this county, and we have to be selective about what we choose.”
Earlier in the meeting, the chairman said the lack of specifics amounted to a “blanket rezoning” that would give the developer complete control. “We need more detail when you’re talking about a major rezoning, the largest in recent history,” Parker said.
Another gambling reference came when planners asked Hertenstein officials if they preferred the planners vote that night or wait for the investment group to go back to the drawing board and add more details.
The look on the faces of Hertenstein and his associates prompted Planning Commissioner Gary Kendrick to say that “the developer is suggesting one roll of the dice”—meaning the company wanted the project to go before the Board of Supervisors “regardless of what we say,” Kendrick added.
The supervisors will make the ultimate decision, but often rely on the recommendation from the Planning Commission.
Commissioners also recalled the way the development came before them in the first place. The first public presentation on the Villages was Oct. 8 during a 5½-hour joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission.
It’s unusual, but not unheard of, for the two boards to have a session together, county officials said. Typically, the Planning Commission hears a rezoning request first, examines whether it fits into the spectrum of county ordinances and forwards it to the Board of Supervisors with a recommendation to approve or deny.
Both bodies typically hold public hearings so residents have opportunities to speak about the matter.
The Oct. 8 session went on for so long that the supervisors had to adjourn at midnight, as their bylaws dictate. Board members didn’t get the chance to ask any questions or make any comments because the Planning Commission was still conducting its portion of the meeting.
Planning Commissioners Parker and Josh Colwell suggested Tuesday that the whole point of the joint meeting was to get immediate approval by the supervisors.
“That’s not streamlining it; that’s short-circuiting it,” Colwell said.
Parker agreed. “It’s circumventing the democratic process.”
The investment company had asked for the joint meeting on Oct. 8 because the options for the property it’s buying expired the end of October. Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Bueche agreed to the request and scheduled the meeting.
The Herteinstein group addressed some of the impact to fire and rescue services after the Oct. 8 session. David Moody, chief of the Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, expressed concern about streets that dead-end and are difficult for fire equipment to navigate.
The developer added T-style ends, cul-de-sacs and connecting roads, as well as sprinkler systems and non-combustible building and landscaping materials to mitigate the concerns. Still, the development, as well as the urgent-care clinic, would generate more calls for first responders and require the county to hire more firefighters and buy more equipment, according to the staff report.
That’s one reason Zoning Administrator Heather Hall suggested the Planning Commission deny the rezoning request.
Kendrick said he hoped the developer would address the commission’s concerns at the Dec. 10 meeting. The commissioners also hope the county will have completed its first-ever profile on the fiscal impact a development would have.
County Administrator Neiman Young said he’s working with a third party to take all the information—from county sources and the developer—to generate the profile and hopes a rough draft will be ready by December.
The Planning Commission has until mid-January to make a decision on the Villages.
