Last fall, members of the King George Planning Commission wondered what financial impact one of the densest rezoning requests in county history would have on the rural locality.
They got their answer after officials used a new tool called a development impact profile to get a bottom line on the Villages at King George Crossroads and its 450 housing units. The analysis said King George would see a net increase of $21,593 per year after all revenues and expenditures were taken into account.
With that finding, the Planning Commission voted last week to forward the Villages project to the King George Board of Supervisors. Planners recommended board approval, but their decision wasn't unanimous.
For three hours, planning members discussed concerns about the project's impact on traffic, density and the rural nature of King George until the debate ended with a 5–3 vote. New member Joseph DaCorta abstained, and Chairman Kristofer Parker was absent because he was unexpectedly called out of town for work.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a public hearing March 17 on the matter. The board has five members, half the number of the Planning Commission, and new at-large supervisor Annie Cupka has stated publicly that she will not vote on the Villages project because she received a campaign donation from the developer.
That's Darell Hertenstein of Hertenstein Investment Group, and he's put considerable proffers on the table for King George in recent weeks. The proffers came about in response to concerns planners raised in October about new services and personnel the county would need.
"We did everything we could to address any negative impact this project might have on King George County," Hertenstein wrote in an email.
The $575,000 in proffers includes $500 per housing unit to offset the impact to county fire and rescue services and $1,000 per housing unit that's not age restricted for schools. Of the 450 housing units proposed, only 100 of them would be restricted to those who are age 55 and over and presumably don't have school-age children.
The Villages, which would cover 110 acres that stretch past the King George Sheriff’s Office on State Route 3 to the intersection of U.S. 301, also would include 200 apartments and 150 townhouses.
The land is zoned agricultural, which means only 41 single-family, 2-acre lots are allowed, according to the county. But the Courthouse area has been identified as a targeted growth area in the comprehensive plan, which King George updated last year.
The development impact profile, created by the Berkeley Group, estimated the project would add $2.9 million annually to county expenses because of the need for approximately 13 workers. That would be nine school teachers, two law-enforcement officers and two fire and rescue workers.
The project also would impact the King George County Service Authority, and its board of directors approved an agreement earlier this month with the developer. Hertenstein agreed to prepay $3 million worth of water and sewer connections fees.
The payment will cover a third of the connections the development will need, and by prepaying them, the developer will lock in the fees at the current rate.
The agreement benefits the Service Authority by providing a much-needed infusion of cash, said general manager Jonathon Weakley. The Purkins Corner wastewater treatment plant, which serves the Courthouse area, isn't in compliance with state standards, and the Service Authority needs to either build a new facility or reroute waste to the Hopyard plant.
Either option is expensive. Estimates suggest a new plant would cost at least $10 million and rerouting the waste, more than $4.6 million. A new plant would serve King George for decades and provide service for other new housing projects proposed in the Courthouse area, Weakley said.
The county would seek grants from the Virginia Water Quality Improvement Fund for either project.
The Purkins Corner plant has enough capacity to handle the first few phases of the Villages development, but having the prepaid fees will help toward the future infrastructure costs, Weakley added.
"Basically, the agreement gives up capital upfront to put toward either project, whether rerouting or building a plant," he added. "We know we have to do one or the other, we know we are strapped by debt, so we are looking to seek funds that minimize or offset our debt."
The Villages proposal also has a commercial portion that could include restaurants, businesses and an urgent care facility operated by Mary Washington Healthcare. Hertenstein's company has pledged to put $500,000 in escrow for MWH for use in building the facility. But there's a provision in the new proffers that says if Hertenstein hasn't given the money to the health-care agency within two years of the rezoning approval, the money would go to King George.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.