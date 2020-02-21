When King George officials started discussing county credit cards two years ago, about 90 elected officials, administrators and department heads had one, a ratio of about one card per every five employees.
The number has been trimmed to 70 cards, but Board of Supervisors Member Jeff Bueche believes that's still too many for a staff of 463 workers.
"That number is very high, and it's very hard to track," he said this week.
Board members on Tuesday approved changes to the county's financial policies in hopes of avoiding what County Administrator Neiman Young described as ongoing violations among credit card holders.
He said the county's finance department has spent two years asking workers to adhere to policies, but they're still not filing itemized sales receipts for purchases. And, instead of making sure the county gets tax-exempt status, workers are paying state tax on purchases.
"Some people find that process burdensome," said Young, and don't want to spend the extra few minutes explaining that county governments are exempt from state taxes. They make the purchase and decide to "fight it out with the county rather than fight it out with the biller."
With the new policy, the county is saying workers had better take the time to make tax-exempt purchases, or "we're going to suspend your credit card use," Young said.
County credit cards can be used for small purchases or travel expenses, provided there's written approval, according to the policy. Supervisors and county workers also can use them for business meals and authorized memberships or subscriptions.
The cards are not to be used for cash advances, long-term leases or rentals or for personal vehicles or cell phones.
Supervisor Annie Cupka found it "unacceptable that employees were skirting the process and not fighting the battles with the Food Lion clerk or the Walmart manager." She also pointed out the lack of adherence to the county's policy regarding credit card use—a deficiency noted in last fiscal year's audit of King George finances.
"I'm glad to see you bring it forward so it won't be listed next year," she said.
Cupka also wanted to be sure all cardholders acknowledge the changes in policy. If users don't sign a paper, noting amendments to the nine-page policy, she asked Young to pull their cards.
Supervisor Chair Cathy Binder said the changes were helpful and hoped the deficiency wouldn't be listed on the county's financial audit again this year.
"No, ma'am, it won't," Young added.
