Officials with the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail have been persistent in their quest to offer more places to walk and ride bikes, but they hit a dead-end in their attempt to rally King George County officials to help them build a bridge of support between two states.
David Brickley, DRHT Association president and a former state delegate, recently asked King George Board of Supervisors to write a letter to the governors of Maryland and Virginia. He hoped they would support a partnership between the two states that would allow the current Potomac River bridge linking King George to Maryland to be used by bikers and walkers after the new bridge opens.
Maryland is investing $463 million on a new span, formally known as the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge. Plans call for the current bridge to be demolished, but Brickley has written Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, asking if it could be spared—and turned into a sort of tourist destination.
Instead of spending $17 million to demolish the current bridge when the new one opens in 2023, Brickley suggested keeping it in place and using the money for future maintenance.
“Tolls could be charged for bicycle and pedestrian use as the bridge is a major connector for the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail,” Brickley wrote in his letter. “It would also have a major tourism and economic development benefit to both states, and in particular to King George and Charles counties.”
He asked King George supervisors to write both governors, asking them to look into the concept as a possible solution. It wouldn’t cost the county anything to ask, Brickley said.
King George Supervisor Jeff Stonehill agreed it sounded like “a cool idea,” and Supervisor Richard Granger said he’d like to know more about the cost of ongoing bridge maintenance before the county put anything in writing.
But other supervisors didn’t even want to pursue the idea, saying they couldn’t take on another financial commitment anyway.
“We simply can’t afford it and the state already has issues funding existing [transportation] needs,” said Supervisor Jeff Bueche. “I am absolutely against writing a letter of correspondence to either governor. It’s going to become a liability that we can’t afford.”
Chairperson Cathy Binder shared his concerns, noting that residents of Roseland Road in Dahlgren already are worried about the impact the new bridge and its wider off ramps will have on traffic flow on their rural road running parallel to the river. In addition, the county has been given waterfront property off Roseland to make up for acreage lost to the bridge at the Dahlgren Wayside Park, and King George has to develop that property, she said.
In addition, the county has other “desperate” funding needs, including building a new courthouse, Supervisor Annie Cupka said.
In his letter to the governors in March, Brickley reminded Hogan that Maryland had promised a bike lane, separated by a barrier, would be built on the new bridge, but that the Maryland Transportation Authority “backed off from that commitment to the public.” He stressed that similar partnerships have been done between states on other facilities.
