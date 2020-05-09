To avoid passing along a tax increase to residents in the midst of a global pandemic, King George County has eliminated employee raises, travel and all capital purchases from its proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 and is looking to borrow $1.6 million from its “rainy day fund” to make up the difference in estimated revenue shortfalls.
The King George Board of Supervisors also is asking the school system to cut $300,000 from its budget request because the school division expects to get about $336,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security, or CARES Act.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche said it was only fair that the school system do some cutting, given that it accounts for 57 percent of the county’s proposed overall budget of $88.4 million and affects about 4,500 students. Meanwhile, the remainder of the county budget impacts services for more than 26,000 people and “we are cutting to the bone,” he said.
Bueche, whose wife directs the school system’s special education program, acknowledged his opinion wouldn’t win him any points at home. Even so, he originally suggested the schools cut as much as half a million dollars from their request.
“I still think they tighten their belts a little more,” he said.
A majority of the board agreed with the $300,000 cut to schools; Chairperson Cathy Binder and At-Large Supervisor Annie Cupka wanted the schools to get level funding.
All five supervisors agreed the board had to dip into what Binder called its “rainy day” or revenue stabilization fund, to cover the expected shortfalls in revenue because of the economic impact from COVID-19. If not, the county would have had to impose an 8-cent increase in the real estate tax rate, which currently is 70 cents per $100 of assessed real estate.
“I’ve wrestled a lot with this topic; it’s such an unprecedented time,” Binder said, adding she was nervous about drawing so much from the county’s revenue stabilization fund. It currently has a balance of $2.4 million, and county policy dictates that any money taken from the fund be paid back within a year.
Binder hated to suggest it, but “what if there’s an even-worst case scenario” on the horizon and “no funds left in the kitty?” The economic crisis caused by the state’s shutdown in reaction to the novel coronavirus has caused a lot of financial hardships, she added.
“Not everyone works on the [Navy] base and has a high-paying job,” she said.
Like other elected officials in the region and across the state, the King George supervisors started their budget work sessions behind the eight ball. Mandated costs are going up, and the county has no choice but to pay more in premiums for the state’s retirement program and health and life insurance, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
He and finance officials made cuts to the county budget, such as eliminating raises and new purchases of vehicles and furniture. They suspended nonessential travel and the annual payment to the county’s plan to pay back its debt. That closed the gap between proposed expenditures and revenues to $2.1 million.
Then, Young, who’s serving as this year’s financial chairman of the Rappahannock Regional Jail, suggested to other local officials that the jail and Juvenile Detention Center trim their budgets the same way localities are. Officials agreed to put raises for employees at the jail and detention center on hold and decided to keep the funding the same for other regional agencies, such as the George Washington Regional Commission or Thurman Brisben Homeless Shelter.
That brought King George’s shortfall down to $1.9 million. The supervisors opted to get most of the remaining shortfall, or $1.6 million, from its saving fund and the rest, from cuts to schools.
King George probably won’t need to tap into its revenue stabilization fund to overcome shortfalls for the remainder of this fiscal year, Young said. The county has some safeguards in place, and, “We’re able to move things around to make sure we can close the gap.”
The biggest impact to the county from the depressed economy probably will be in terms of real estate growth and the taxes, permits and fees associated with it, Young said. For instance, real estate taxes generated $18.6 million in fiscal 2019, then grew to $19.1 million by fiscal 2020.
For fiscal 2021, King George is predicting “stagnant” growth in real estate taxes and a total of about $19.2 million in revenue.
Because the rural county generates most of its income from real estate, “that’s what’s sort of the saving grace for our community than other localities” in the Fredericksburg area that rely more on “consumption taxes” generated by taxes on meals, restaurants and hotel rooms, Young said.
King George plans a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. on Thursday. State law dictates the school budget be approved by May 15.
County officials will consider formally approving the overall budget on May 21.
Binder plans a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the county budget. Details about joining it are available online at kinggeorgecountyva.gov.
