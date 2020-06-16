The long-awaited public hearing on one of the densest rezoning projects in King George County history ended before it got started Tuesday night because the developers don’t have a contract to build a medical facility on the property—even though their application repeatedly states they do.
And because the Planning Commission approved the rezoning in February before that discovery was brought to light, the Board of Supervisors decided to kick the project back to the planners for them to review again.
“There are holes in this agreement that have not been addressed,” Supervisor Richard Granger said, adding the medical facility “is a material piece of the project.”
If the supervisors gathered public comment and decided the matter—knowing the planners made their ruling without having all the information—the board would be “usurping the chance for the Planning Commission to provide guidance,” Granger added.
And so, the public’s chance to comment to the supervisors on the Villages at King George Crossroads plan was deferred so the Planning Commission can once more take up the matter. It’s the third time that’s happened since October because of scheduling issues and a pandemic postponement.
Darell Hertenstein and others who want to build 450 housing units on 110 acres, past the King George Sheriff’s Office along State Route 3 all the way to the intersection of U.S. 301, have enthusiastically marketed the idea of bringing an urgent-care facility, imaging services and lab to the development. There’s also been the promise of a stand-alone emergency room, if the population growth eventually merits it.
Hertenstein plans to give Mary Washington Healthcare 8.4 acres of land and $500,000 for the project, which the investment group’s lawyer, Landon Davis, characterized as “beyond the limits” of generosity. The health-care system said it would like to build a facility on the property, if its due diligence and environmental studies pan out as officials believe they will, said Philip Brown, director of strategic development for the MWHC.
But as county officials discovered in March, there’s never been a written agreement between the two parties. King George officials addressed the matter in a conference call with both parties in March. Then in late May, the county received an agreement noting the transfer of property would take place from the Hertenstein group to Mary Washington, if the rezoning is granted.
That agreement covers the land transaction only, not the eventual construction.
“There is no agreement that we’re aware of that says Mary Washington is going to build within any particular time, or at all,” said County Attorney Matt Britton.
If the health-care system rejects the offer within two years, the land and money will revert to the county, according to the application. Davis said he believes any reasonable person reading that stipulation would realize the transaction isn’t 100-percent guaranteed.
But as Granger pointed out, if Mary Washington accepts the offer, but then decides not to build on the property, “we have no recourse.”
On Tuesday, Brown reaffirmed Mary Washington Healthcare’s intent to build a facility on the Hertenstein land as planned. But he said he couldn’t guarantee in what timeframe that might happen, adding that financial losses from COVID-19 will impact the health-care system’s plans going forward.
That drove home Granger’s point that, “at the end of the day, five years could go by and nothing gets built.”
“That’s possible,” Brown responded.
Britton said in conversations with Hertenstein and health-care officials, the two parties seemed willing to add a clause to the agreement, stating the property and money would revert to the county if Mary Washington hadn’t put a shovel in the ground within five years after the rezoning’s approval. Davis agreed he’d be willing to amend the investment group’s agreement.
But Davis clearly didn’t want to send the matter back to the planners again—and cause the company to wait even longer for a decision from the supervisors. Last fall, Davis and other members of the investment group let it be known they wanted to bypass the Planning Commission, which serves in an advisory capacity, and get to the Board of Supervisors, which makes the ultimate decision.
Along those lines, Supervisor Jeff Bueche, who’s friends with Hertenstein, on Tuesday made a motion for the board to suspend its decision until the new agreement could be put in writing.
But that motion died for lack of a second. Granger wasn’t the only supervisor who wanted the planners to weigh in on the latest information.
“It sounds like the Planning Commission got bad information,” said Supervisor Jeff Stonehill. “I think they need to look at it again.”
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Cathy Binder agreed there are “a lot of positives with this project” including the medical facility, which so many people want. But she, too, was troubled by the misleading language in the proposal.
“In this lengthy document, which I read three times, you mentioned several times that the applicant currently has a contract,” Binder said. “That’s the part that bothers me the most.”
Supervisor Annie Cupka recused herself from any discussion about the project because she had accepted a campaign donation from Hertenstein.
Binder thanked those who attended the meeting at the King George High School auditorium, where about 40 people in the audience sat 6 feet away from each other to maintain proper social distance. The meeting marked the first one open to the public since the pandemic brought an end to government gatherings in March, and those attending had their temperatures taken outside before they were admitted.
Others watched online, listened by phone or submitted written comments to board members about the proposal.
