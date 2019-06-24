The King George County Service Authority can’t erase all the financial and maintenance problems of the past, but it is doing a “full reset” going forward.
So said Kyle Laux, senior vice president with Davenport & Co., the county’s financial adviser, as he presented a financial restructuring plan to the Service Authority. The action calls for refinancing $15.6 million of the authority’s $25 million debt, so it can free up about $4 million in cash for repairs and be better poised to borrow more money, as needs arise.
Plagued by mismanagement and neglect in recent years, the Service Authority will have to take on more debt to address the estimated $15 million needed to repair or replace outdated equipment, pump stations and plants, according to recent reports to the Board of Directors.
The restructuring allows the authority to get its house in order for the future, Laux said.
“We wanted to give the Service Authority a full reset, really give the authority and the governing body and [General Manager Jonathon] Weakley and the customers the opportunity to have a reset and to get things working in a best-practices manner,” Laux said.
Both the Service Authority Board of Directors and the King George Board of Supervisors approved the action on June 18. Even though the Service Authority has been self-sustaining—and not relying on county funds— for seven years, the supervisors had to sign off on the measure because “the reality is, the county backs that debt,” Laux said. “The county really, in a sense, co-signs on these loans.”
Davenport’s report on the multiyear financial plan also spoke to changes taking place on the operational side of the Service Authority.
“The Service Authority has a new management team that is in the process of completely overhauling the Service Authority’s existing operational and business practices in order to ensure that it is run in a ‘best practices’ manner,” stated the report.
‘A DIRE NEED’
Weakley took over as general manager seven months ago and has systematically shared with the Board of Directors the numerous ways the Service Authority seemingly ignored state and federal guidelines for water quality in the past. The previous general manager, who resigned a year ago, also hadn’t acknowledged violations that could have resulted in fines totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Nor had he kept up with regular oversight and maintenance, as illustrated by an item Weakley presented the same night as the financial restructuring was approved.
Weakley asked for an ongoing contract to keep the inside and outside of the county’s four elevated water tanks painted and coated properly—not just to make them look better but to avoid corrosion that ultimately affects their structural integrity.
“There is a dire need” for the work, Weakley said, adding that “at one point, the Service Authority got away from its maintenance agreement, and you definitely gotta take care of your equipment.”
The contact is renewable each year and covers a nine-year span. For fiscal year 2020, the amount required is $67,450, Weakley said.
The Service Authority is restructuring existing loans to get a better deal, just as a homeowner would refinance a house.
Friday was the deadline for local governments to approve an application for the Virginia Resources Authority summer pool of loans.
The VRA was created by the General Assembly in 1984 to provide cost-effective financial solutions to communities, especially in areas such as water and wastewater, government buildings, public safety and transportation.
As part of the restructuring, VRA wanted the King George Service Authority to come with another way to generate funds—a method the Service Authority’s more than 4,000 customers know all too well.
RAISING RATES
The Service Authority Board of Directors also has approved a five-year plan that calls for increasing water and sewer rates by 10 percent in 2020, then raising them by 3 percent to 4 percent each of the four years after that.
King George Service Authority bills go out every two months, so the average residential bill, based on 10,000 gallons of water used, is $238.97.
That bill will rise to $262.87 in fiscal 2020.
If the rate hikes remain as planned—because each year, the board must vote to adopt them—the average bimonthly bill would climb to $304.63 by fiscal 2024.
On June 18, customer Miriam Niemi asked the Board of Directors to consider sending bills every month. She said it’s difficult for families to budget for a two-month payment.
Board of Directors Chairman Mike Bennett agreed and said other county officials favor it as well.
“It’s not as easy as it sounds, since we are the government,” he quipped.
Director Ruby Brabo gave the reason the Service Authority hasn’t switched over yet.
The system’s “antiquated software doesn’t allow the change,” she said.