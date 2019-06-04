More than 70 people gathered in a King George County cemetery on Tuesday to remember, not a dearly departed relative or friend, but the forgotten—those who never had a funeral service, either because they had no family or none of their survivors could afford the cost.
Storke Funeral Home Director David Storke arranged the service, which didn’t skimp on the finer touches. After the crowd assembled around the burial ground, bagpipe player Dylan Lormand stood under the American flag and played “Amazing Grace.” Then, a black horse driven by Ricky McLeod, whose son, R.K., walked along, pulled the caisson carrying the casket to a triangular-shaped plot at Historyland Memorial Park in King George County.
Law enforcement representatives and men of the cloth from Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Westmoreland counties then committed the unclaimed cremated remains of 54 souls into the ground. A gravestone marked “Tomb of the Forgotten” and featuring a photo of Saint Jane Frances DeChantal, the patron saint of forgotten people, noted their final resting place.
After the service, several residents thanked Storke for giving the forgotten such a memorable sendoff.
“This says a lot about how we value human life,” said Sarah Torbeck of Westmoreland. “I think it’s a great message in this time when human life and dignity are under assault.”
Even Storke was surprised by the turnout.
“This is actually more folks than we have here for a lot of services for people who have family,” he said.
Most of the crowd came from St. Elizabeth of Hungary and St. Anthony of Padua parish of Colonial Beach and King George. Father Francis DeRosa held a service at the King George Catholic church before the graveside event. Many parishioners, from school children on their summer vacation to older residents, attended the internment as well, saying it was their duty as Christians to pay their final respects.
“Burying the dead is one of the corporal acts of mercy,” said Howard Thomas of King George. He thanked Storke and his team for all the “extra touches” that made the service meaningful. “It was magnificent.”
Even though state law allows funeral directors such as Storke to dispose of cremated remains that haven’t been claimed, he just couldn’t bring himself to do it without a proper service.
“It just worked on me for years, having [the urns] sitting on the shelf,” said Storke, who owns funeral homes in Bowling Green and King George.
As he talked with sheriffs in the local region, Storke discovered they didn’t have the heart for it, either. State law says the primary law enforcement agency of the person’s residence has to bear the cost of burying or cremating remains when no else steps up to do it.
Most people have no idea that it comes out of law enforcement budgets, Storke said, which means local taxpayers ultimately pay the bill.
Sheriff’s Offices in the region typically choose cremation because it’s less expensive, and after a lengthy process which includes petitioning the court, they either store the boxes of remains at funeral homes or their own offices.
Storke contacted every law enforcement agency in the region and gathered 54 sets of remains, which were placed in the coffin and put in the ground. That included 21 from Spotsylvania, 17 from King George, 12 from Caroline and four from Westmoreland.
Clergy from each county read the roll call of names, which included people from ages 37 to 81. Many were “regular citizens who died but unfortunately,” didn’t have any friends or family left who could take care of their funeral service, said Lt. Kevin Brandts of King George.
Spotsylvania Detective Leonard Short said he was glad Storke came up with a solution. “It’s a good feeling,” he said. “It feels like they’re home.”
Church members who gathered at the cemetery weren’t just casual observers. Sonia Stockard of Colonial Beach placed a bouquet of pink and blue hydrangeas on the tombstone, and vocalist Sarah Snow led a group praying the rosary after the service.
King George resident John Schmutte struggled to contain his emotions. He realized he had played softball, years ago, with one of the men interred and had no idea he was among the forgotten.
“We’re all gonna be here someday. Let’s just hope somebody remembers us,” he said, shaking his head. “Oh, mercy.”
The collected remains filled the entire coffin, and Storke said there’s space at the Tomb of the Forgotten for two more burial vaults. The group will schedule more services in the future, as needed.