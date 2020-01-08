Residents who wanted to speak at King George County Board of Supervisors meetings last year found their patience sometimes going down the drain because of how long they had to wait.
It wasn’t because the board’s agenda was necessarily that full.
It was because another county group—the King George County Service Authority Board of Directors—also listed its starting time at 6:30 p.m., and discussions of water and sewer problems sometimes lasted more than two hours. That pushed back the Board of Supervisors meetings, along with the time designated for comments from residents, public hearings and presentations until 8:30 or 9 p.m.
“That is not reasonable for folks having to work the next morning, put children to bed, etc.,” said Jeff Bueche, former chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
He mentioned several times last year that the schedule wasn’t working, particularly as the longer Service Authority meetings “pushed the supervisors’ meeting later and later.”
Other board members agreed on Tuesday, saying they want to start their meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Their decision meant the Service Authority directors could meet earlier on Tuesdays or another night altogether. Authority directors voted to start their meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the same Tuesdays as the supervisors meet.
Service Authority Chairman Mike Bennett said the earlier start time was a good idea. Service Authority meetings won’t be limited to 60 minutes, but “hopefully they should normally take about an hour,” he said.
When they go longer, the supervisors will start as soon as the Service Authority finishes.
The two boards had been starting at the same time for decades as Service Authority matters were given a cursory nod, with meetings lasting about 15 minutes. But after summer 2018, when it was discovered that the authority’s former manager hadn’t kept up with mandatory maintenance and faced major fines from Virginia agencies, the Service Authority’s board of directors decided to take a closer look at its practices.
The Service Authority hired Jonathon Weakley as general manager in November 2018, and he and his staff need to continue to keep the public and board “apprised of any and all issues that may impact operations, maintenance and the provision of high quality services to our customers,” former director Christopher Werle told fellow board members last month.
Werle’s four-year appointment to the Service Authority ended Dec. 31. He was appointed in January 2016, the first county resident to join the authority’s board of directors. Bennett followed two years later, and the Board of Directors continues to operate with two citizen members: Bennett and newly appointed resident Jim Morris.
The three other directors are also county supervisors: Cathy Binder, Richard Granger and Annie Cupka.
Bennett will continue as the Service Authority’s chairman in 2020 with Binder as vice chairwoman. However, Binder got a promotion on the Board of Supervisors side. She is this year’s chairwoman and Cupka is vice chairwoman.
