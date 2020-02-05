Cathy Binder, chairwoman of the King George County Board of Supervisors, sees the property as the perfect place for a museum that could offer stories from all three historical groups operating independently in the county.
It was her idea to have Chris Clarke, Parks and Recreation Department director, put forth the museum proposal Tuesday. He suggested the upcoming town hall in which residents could offer other options for the property on Roseland Road off U.S. 301. He even mentioned drawing up an agreement between the county and the three historical groups that could share museum space: the Dahlgren Heritage Museum, Ralph Bunche Alumni Association and King George Historical Society.
The parcel and two-story home on Roseland Road are part of 5.8 acres King George recently acquired, for free, from the Virginia Department of Transportation in exchange for what’s being lost to the new bridge over the Potomac River.
Binder’s fellow board members weren’t exactly enthusiastic about the proposal. They sent Clarke back to his advisory committee, which has been discussing the property since August without coming to a consensus, Clarke said. He’s supposed to present more ideas to the board April 7.
“It needs to be for recreational purposes,” stressed Supervisor Jeff Bueche, reminding others that the previous board was “adamant” that VDOT give the county property with some kind of waterfront access. VDOT and county officials searched for more than 2 1/2 years until they found land both parties could agree to.
King George is bordered by the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers, yet many residents don’t have access to either body of water, Bueche said.
The county’s only public beach is Wayside Park, but that’s being impacted by the new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, set to open by 2023. Maryland is covering the estimated $765 million cost for the four-lane span, and VDOT has allocated $13 million to widen and align the approach to the bridge on the Virginia side. VDOT’s cost for the land exchange with King George falls under its expenses.
The Roseland Road property is two lots down from Wayside Park. VDOT paid former owners Lewis and Shirley Buckler their asking price of $794,444, according to King George real estate records.
Supervisor Richard Granger agreed with Binder that it would be helpful to get feedback from the community since residents are the ones who will benefit from the new county property.
But new Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, whose Dahlgren District includes Roseland Road, said his primary concern is the neighborhood and families who have lived there for hundreds of years.
“Every single person I’ve spoken to has been against this piece of property taken in this neighborhood,” he said. “I don’t like anything about it. This whole process has really given me terrible heartburn.”
Fellow new Supervisor Annie Cupka agreed, adding that she and Stonehill had inherited the issue of what to do with the Roseland Road land. And like Bueche, she wanted to hear more ideas from Parks and Rec’s advisory committee before setting up a town hall meeting.
“I think we need to slow down and press pause,” she said.
Stonehill said King George was “stuck” with the property, which seems like an unusual description for a waterfront parcel valued at almost $700,000, according to county records. Binder reminded the audience that covenants attached to Wayside and nearby parcels of Barnesfield Park, which also were part of the land deal, were passed along with the Roseland Road home.
“There's a lot of misunderstanding and opinion that we can do a lot of things with this property that we cannot,” Binder said. The county can’t sell or move the house, and the building has to be used by the general public for outdoor use, recreation or a historical purpose.
She envisioned fourth-graders coming to the museum to study Virginia history and learning about nearby events, such as the naval Battle of Mathias Point or an Indian settlement at Wayside. She also said the Roseland Road home’s basement could be refitted into a climate-controlled facility for local relics and artifacts—items currently stored in peoples’ basements and attics where no one else can see them.
“I know I’m on my soapbox, but I’m just really passionate about history,” Binder said.
