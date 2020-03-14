The first time the King George County Board of Supervisors heard about plans for one of the densest rezoning requests in county history, the reports, public comments and discussions lasted 5 1/2 hours—and board members never got a chance to speak.
That’s because they were holding a joint public hearing with the King George Planning Commission. It was Oct. 8, and the planners got to ask their questions first about the proposal for the Villages at King George Crossroads. They were still quizzing developer Darell Hertenstein and others with the Hertenstein Investment Group at midnight, when the Board of Supervisors had to adjourn, per their regulations.
On Tuesday, the supervisors will have the topic all to themselves. They’ve scheduled a 6:30 p.m. public hearing on the plan, which would allow 450 housing units on 110 acres that would stretch past the King George Sheriff’s Office on State Route 3 to the intersection of U.S. 301.
“This decision is of major importance to the whole county and its future,” said board Chairwoman Cathy Binder. “With this being the first major rezoning since Hopyard [Farm], which was around 20 years ago, it should bring quite a crowd out for the public hearing.”
Binder said she’s heard from residents whose primary concerns mirror those expressed by members of the Planning Commission—they’re worried about the fiscal impact, infrastructure and losing the “rural feel” of the area, she said.
Residents also have cited the benefits, including opportunities for economic development, more medical services and senior and affordable housing.
The board may not make a decision Tuesday night, but will take public comments and discuss the proposal as time allows.
The number of board members voting could provide an interesting twist. Because the new at-large member, Annie Cupka, received campaign donations from Hertenstein, she has said she will not vote on the project. That leaves the vote to four board members, and in the event of a tie, the application would be denied because the project would not get majority approval, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
If a tie occurred, Hertenstein would have to wait a year to submit another application, Young said.
Herstenstein’s project has become more detailed since initial meetings with the planners in October and November. Planning Commission Chairman Kristofer Parker said the lack of specifics amounted to a “blanket rezoning,” and that he and others needed more information on such an “enormous zoning request, the largest we’ve had in years.”
Hertenstein responded by trying to address what he described as “any negative impact this project might have on King George County.” His group offered more than half a million dollars in proffers on the homes the project would bring. The amount would include $500 per housing unit to offset the impact to fire and rescue services and $1,000 per housing unit that’s not age restricted for schools.
Of the 450 units proposed, which would include a mix of apartments and townhouses, 100 of them would be restricted to those age 55 and older—residents who presumably wouldn’t have school-age children.
After weighing those changes, the Planning Commission voted 5-3 last month to recommend that supervisors approve the project.
The supervisors probably will look at the same new tool the planners used, a development impact profile. It takes into account the proffers and taxes a development would generate and compares that revenue with the extra services, such as schools and first responders, that would be required.
The profile suggested that King George would see a net increase of $21,593 per year after all revenues and expenditures were taken into account.
