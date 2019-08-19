Three members of the King George Board of Supervisors are offering upcoming forums for any residents looking for the chance to sit down and talk, or get up and walk, with an elected official.
Supervisors Ruby Brabo, Cathy Binder and Jeff Bueche are planning different opportunities for discussion.
Brabo, the at-large supervisor, will host a town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren campus. Service Authority issues and the update to the Comprehensive Plan are the main discussion points, but she’s inviting residents to bring their own topics as well.
The supervisors continue to work on changes to the Comprehensive Plan, a locality’s road map for growth. Their next work session is Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the Revercomb Administration Center.
Once the supervisors finish with their updates, they’ll turn the plan over to the Planning Commission, which will hold a public hearing. That date hasn’t been scheduled.
At her town hall, Brabo will have display boards about the Comprehensive Plan from open houses held throughout the community.
Also at that session, Mike Bennett, chairman of the Service Authority’s board of directors, and Jonathon Weakley, the utility’s general manager, will talk and answer questions. Debt probably will be a hot topic, as the authority recently restructured $15.6 million, or about two-thirds of its $25 million in debt.
The action will free up about $4.2 million in cash between 2020 and 2025, and “that is a true game-changer,” Weakley recently told the board. The restructuring also will allow the Service Authority to borrow money to make needed improvements to the infrastructure.
On Aug. 6, county officials approved a line of credit with Atlantic Union Bank for up to $15 million.
Binder has been learning a lot about water and sewer issues as this year’s vice chair of the Service Authority. She’s interested in sharing that knowledge, or talking about other topics, each Tuesday in September.
She will set up a makeshift shop at Smoot Memorial Library, where she’s also a member of the board of trustees. She’ll be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and invites residents from Shiloh District, which she represents, or any county resident to come by and have a cup of coffee with her.
Bueche is on the verge of making some major life changes and is incorporating his work with the Board of Supervisors into them. He’s retiring from the Coast Guard in December, and as he puts the job and daily commute into Washington behind him, Bueche plans to quit smoking and start walking more.
His “new community outreach initiative” entails walking different neighborhoods in the James Monroe District, which he represents, and he welcomes the company of any residents who want to walk and talk.
Bueche, this year’s chairman of the Board of Supervisors, has stressed repeatedly that he’s also available to speak to homeowners’ groups and residents’ associations about county matters.
Anyone interested in contacting the supervisors can reach them on the county’s website, at kinggeorgecountyva.gov, under “Government,” then “Board of Supervisors.”