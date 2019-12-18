After sitting through 4-1/2 hours of reports, comments and presentations, a standing-room-only crowd cheered Tuesday night when the King George Board of Supervisors shot down a request to build a campground and gun range on a former golf course.
Supervisors voted unanimously against the proposal for the Freedom Hunt Outdoor Club, submitted by brothers Mike and Chris Ognek. While board members gave several reasons for the denial, a key factor was language in the application itself.
The Ogneks planned to offer 30 primitive campsites at the former Cameron Hills Golf Club in rural Shiloh District, near the Westmoreland County border. They stressed the campground would be the primary focus, but that the project also would have several "ancillary" uses, such as ranges for various firearms and archery.
But to supervisors--and Planning Commission members who also voted against the project earlier this month--the gun ranges didn't fit the definition of accessory uses. The county's zoning regulations specify that a project's ancillary uses are those which are customarily found along with the primary uses, and "that's not the case with this," said Supervisor Richard Granger.
Fellow Supervisor John Jenkins Jr. agreed, adding that the Ogneks told the planners that the project wouldn't be viable without the gun ranges.
"If it's a secondary thing, but it's needed to be successful, then how secondary is it?" he asked.
Resident Linda Petersen, one of the neighbors of the golf course who's been speaking out for a year and a half about the proposal, put it another way.
"The word 'campground' is merely a subterfuge, a form of manipulation to get what they want," she said.
About 90 people filled the King George meeting room, although the crowd wasn't nearly as large as on Dec. 3, when hundreds of people spilled over into the foyer and outside in the cold the night the board adopted a resolution declaring King George a Second Amendment sanctuary locality. Many of the 16 speakers who voiced opposition to the proposal said they believe in the right to bear arms, but they also advocated for their property rights--and they didn't want their peaceful existence to change or their property values to fall because there were gun ranges in the neighborhood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.