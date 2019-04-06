After two years of discussions with residents and business officials, King George County has approved a strategic plan to increase economic development and promote tourism while retaining its rural character.
“After many stakeholder meetings, these were the priorities identified,” Ryan Gandy, director of economic development and tourism, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night. “We need to increase the commercial and industrial sector to produce the tax revenues that we so desperately need.”
Gandy's report acknowledges three areas that stand in the way of economic development: lack of reliable broadband service, accessible housing for single teachers or technicians at the Navy base in Dahlgren and a meager health-care system, particularly for an aging population.
“But this plan is the county's first step in addressing these issues,” Gandy stated.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche said he was happy to see the plan completed.
“We're about 10 years behind on this,” he said. “ We really need to have not just words in a policy that goes on a shelf, but we need to see it implemented.”
The five-year plan allows for population and economic growth while it puts in place policies that will stimulate increased investments in the county. Officials will track the growth using data from community surveys, labor statistics, retail sales tax revenue changes, commercial occupancy rates, property and rent values, and the total number of new business licenses.
The plan also looks at ways to attract investors and to capitalize on the area's natural beauty, nestled between the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers, as it promotes tourism and recreation.
The same night the county approved the plan, supervisors also looked at the second version of a proposal to help small businesses. Concerned that water and sewer connection fees are keeping local residents from setting up shop in the county, Supervisor John Jenkins Jr. has pushed the county to help.
Gandy had made a presentation to the King George County Service Authority last May about waiving connection fees, but authority board members said they couldn't do that—and reiterated on Tuesday that they're in no financial position to do so.
Gandy proposed that new businesses apply for grants from the Economic Development Authority, which would pay the connection fees, then be reimbursed by revenue the businesses generate.
Supervisor Ruby Brabo wondered if the county could split the costs with entrepreneurs. Perhaps new businesses could borrow 30 percent of the needed money from the EDA, then the other 70 percent of the cost could be paid back through tax revenues, she said. That way, the EDA could earn some revenue through low-interest loans it would generate, and new business owners, who face a “huge hurdle,” could get some relief, she said.
“Whatever we can get done, anything is better than nothing,” said Jenkins, who said he wanted a solution to helping small business owners rather than continuing “to have a discussion forever.”
Gandy provided examples of similar policies in Virginia. The Town of Ashland near Richmond will provide a loans of up to $20,000 to a business owner looking to develop a property that needs environmental cleanup or access to sewer and water. The loan is forgiven if program goals are met.
Orange County offers a real estate development grant through its EDA that provides up to $20,000 for building renovation, new construction, demolition, water and sewer connection fees and paving of parking lots. Patrick County, on the North Carolina border, waives fees altogether for sewer and water hookups and deposits for new small businesses.
All applications are handled on a case-by-case basis, and Gandy suggested that King George would want to do the same.
Bueche agreed that connection fees “are a killer” to economic development. The county not only loses the cost of new connections, but also ongoing usage fees, and Service Authority officials have said that growing its customer base would ease the financial burden. He suggested a policy draft, which Gandy will put together, that works closely with both the Service Authority and the Economic Development Authority.
“The current way we're doing things, I think we've lost a lot of potential customers,” Bueche said.