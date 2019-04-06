King George County’s Commissioner of Revenue Judy Hart is telling people where to stick it—that is, she wants them to know the proper place to put their county decals.
Starting last year, the Virginia Department of Transportation moved its state inspection stickers from the bottom center of windshields to the bottom left corner, when viewed from inside the vehicle. The change was made because new technology uses the center of the windshield to detect possible oncoming collisions and avoid crashes.
According to the Virginia code, other stickers—such as the county decal needed in King George to grant access to the landfill and convenience centers—are to be placed right next to the state sticker. But Hart said an auto repair shop recently threatened to not pass a King George resident’s vehicle for inspection unless the county sticker was removed.
The technician scraped off the county decal, and Hart wants him, and others to know, that’s not right. The state code says the two are to be placed side-by-side without overlapping.
On the topic of transportation, Hart told the King George Board of Supervisors recently that the DMV Connect, a mobile service of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, has been highly successful. DMV workers set up in the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office, where they update driver’s licenses and identification cards, vehicle titles and registration and even hunting and fishing licenses.
The DMV Connect visits several local government offices, making it easier for residents to take care of county issues and state licenses at the same time. Each month, she service is at King George the second Tuesday; the Spotsylvania County Government Center the third Wednesday; and the Fredericksburg Commissioner of Revenue’s office the first Thursday.